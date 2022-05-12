© CN Rood

ABtronix, based in Breda, represents ten Test & Measurement suppliers in the Benelux. The company has a strong footing in vibration testing and also an established name in performing calibrations and providing CAN-Bus test solutions for the automotive market. ABtronix delivers solutions, provides training and offers extensive calibration services and support.

"The products of ABtronix are a perfect addition to our portfolio. A good example are the hydraulic and electro-mechanical shakers. By combining these shakers with our sensor and data acquisition solutions, we are now able to deliver turnkey setups," says Benny Polleunis, CEO of CN Rood in a press release.

"In the takeover, ensuring continuity for both customers and staff was central to me. I have now passed the retirement age and I increasingly get questions about the future of ABtronix. Our clients want to know where they stand. In CN Rood, we have found a strong Dutch company that shares our passion for technology. With CN Rood, our clients are also assured of the service and support they are used to in the future," adds ABtronix owner Ad Bastiaanssen

CN Rood will take over the entire workforce of ABtronix, as well as the office in Breda, the Netherlands. Ad Bastiaanssen will also continue to be involved until the end of 2023. Benny Polleunis states in the press release that CN Rood wants to expand the existing ABtronix team in the field of sales and service.