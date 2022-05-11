Business | May 11, 2022
OSI receives $4 million in orders for electronic components
OSI Systems says that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received orders for approximately USD 4 million.
The orders came from an unnamed defense prime contractor to provide electronic sub-assemblies for critical data communication systems.
OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra, stated in a press release, "We are proud to support this long-standing customer to deliver its mission critical systems that are used worldwide.
Finnish silicon wafer manufacturer invest €400M in new fab An investment of EUR 400 million will result in the creation of 500 new jobs as silicon wafer manufacturer Okmetic plans to build a new production facility next to its current silicon wafer fab in Vantaa, Finland.
Continued strong demand for Infineon amid global uncertainties The German semiconductor power house continues to perform well, reporting a 22% revenue increase for the second quarter of 2022.
Allegro MicroSystems' CEO to retire – successor already appointed Allegro MicroSystems' President and CEO, Ravi Vig, is retiring. Mr. Vig, will retire, effective June 13, 2022, from his roles as President, CEO and a member of the board of directors, which he has held since 2016.
From a distributors point of view – Smith Understanding current market trends, continuous investments in in-house testing and process automation, as well as strategically placed distribution hubs are key factors for mitigating the effects of the current global semiconductor shortage, according to Smith.
PI invests $60 million to increase productivity & capacities The PI Group, a company mainly know for motion control, automation, nanopositioning and piezo technology solutions, has started a comprehensive initiative to invest in the future.
The supply chain is evolving - and companies need to keep up The past two years has delivered blow after blow to the electronics manufacturing industry. Disruptions stemming from the pandemic, logistical issues and lockdowns of complete cities. All out together we saw factories all over the world slowing down, sometimes resulting in partial or complete closures.
Allegro has shipped three billion motor driver IC's Allegro MicroSystems says it reached a major milestone as the company has shipped its three billionth motor driver integrated circuit (IC), underpinning the strength of its motion control business.
MaxLinear to acquire Silicon Motion MaxLinear and Silicon Motion have entered into a definitive agreement under which MaxLinear will acquire Silicon Motion in a cash and stock transaction that values the combined company at USD 8 billion in enterprise value.
Fusion Worldwide expands with new office in Japan Fusion Worldwide has opened a new office in Japan as part of the company's rapid international expansion.
II-VI launches new multimillion-dollar expansion in Taiwan II‐VI Incorporated says it will extend its ion implanter disk refurbishing services to Asia, with a multimillion-dollar expansion in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, which is expected to come online in July 2022.
DoD and GF partner to secure supply of critical chips GlobalFoundries have entered into a USD 117 million agreement with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to provide a strategic supply of US-made semiconductors that are critical to national security systems.
Safran combines subsidiaries Safran Electronics & Defense is grouping two subsidiaries, Safran Colibrys (in Switzerland) and the recently acquired Sensonor (in Norway,) under a single banner, Safran Sensing Technologies.
What does Intel gain from acquiring Tower – quite a lot On February 15, Intel officially confirmed that it will acquire Tower Semiconductor, the industry’s ninth largest foundry, for USD 5.4 billion. But, what kind of capacity gain comes with acquiring the ninth biggest player in the field?
Sean Kerins takes the helm at Arrow Electronics On June 1, 2022, Sean J. Kerins will take over as president and CEO of Arrow Electronics, succeeding Michael J. Long who will become executive chairman of the Arrow board of directors.
Astera Labs opens new Canadian R&D design center Astera Labs, a provider of purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent systems, has opened its latest R&D Design Center in Greater Toronto as the company aims to accelerate product development cycles and grow its engineering talent and capabilities.
Shellback Semiconductor expands manufacturing to Taiwan Capital equipment solutions provider, Shellback Semiconductor Technology, is opening their new Taiwan manufacturing center in Hukou, Hsinchu County as the company is looking to further expand its production capabilities in the region.
Edmund Optics expands in response to rapid growth Edmund Optics, a manufacturer and supplier of optical components, is opening a new facility in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, USA.
Unisem breaks ground on new Malaysian semiconductor fab Unisem (M) Berhad has officially started the construction of a new semiconductor production facility on a piece of industrial land measuring approximately 28.5 acres in Gopeng, Perak, Malaysia.
ROHM & Delta Electronics team up to develop GaN power devices Global semiconductor supplier ROHM Semiconductor and power supply manufacturer Delta Electronics have entered into a strategic partnership to develop and mass-produce next-generation GaN (gallium nitride) power devices.
SK Inc takes control of Yes Power Technix South Korean conglomerate SK Group has – via its investment company SK Inc. – acquired a majority stake in the domestic SiC power semiconductor design and manufacturing company, Yes Power Technix.
IQM’s Quantum fabrication facility gets €35m from the EIB The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted EUR 35 million to IQM Quantum Computers to accelerate the development and commercialisation of its quantum processors built at Europe’s first quantum-dedicated fabrication facilities in Espoo, Finland.
Intel reports a strong start to the year The US chipmaker recorded first quarter revenues of USD 18.4 billion, down 7% from USD 19.7 billion. Net income however increase 141% from USD 3.4 billion to USD 8.1 billion for the first quarter 2022.
Kandou opens Taiwan office Kandou, a supplier of high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, has opened its first office in Taipei, Taiwan.
Bosch expands sensor business via acquisition Bosch is expanding its expertise in MEMS micro speakers and strengthening its market position via an acquisition. Arioso Systems, based in Dresden, Germany, is to become part of the Bosch Sensortec GmbH.
Lam opens new technology centre in South Korea The US-based supplier of wafer fabrication equipment says that it has opened a new facility that aims to take collaboration with the Korean semiconductor ecosystem to a new level.
ASML installs the first HMI eScan 1100 multibeam system ASML has made the first customer installation of its HMI eScan 1100, the first multiple e-beam (multibeam) wafer inspection system for in-line yield enhancement applications, including voltage contrast defect inspection and physical defect inspection.Load more news