evertiq.com
© Infineon Technologies AG Business | May 10, 2022

Continued strong demand for Infineon amid global uncertainties

The German semiconductor power house continues to perform well, reporting a 22% revenue increase for the second quarter of 2022.

Infineon's second quarter revenue for 2022 amounted to EUR 3.398 billion, a 4% increase from the previous quarter and a 22% increase from EUR 2.700 billion during the same period last year. Segment Result ended up at EUR 761 million during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 62% from EUR 470 million during the same quarter 2021.

The company states in its quarter report that revenue continued to grow in the Automotive, Industrial
Power Control and Connected Secure Systems segments, while the Power & Sensor Systems segment recorded a slight decrease.

During the second quarter of the current fiscal year Infineon invested a total of EUR 494 million – The company defines investments as the "sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, purchases of other intangible assets."

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 496 million, up significantly from EUR 203 during the same quarter last year.

"Infineon continues to perform well within an increasingly challenging environment. Revenue and Segment Result both went up again in the second quarter. Global uncertainties, in particular the war in Ukraine and the further course of the corona­virus pandemic, are placing stress on supply chains. At the same time, demand for our products and solutions continues to exceed supply significantly," says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon, in the quarter report.

Infineon expects to generate revenue of around EUR 3.4 billion in the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. The company is also forecasting full year revenue of EUR 13.5 billion, plus or minus EUR 500 million.




