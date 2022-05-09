Ad
© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Business | May 09, 2022

PI invests $60 million to increase productivity & capacities

The PI Group, a company mainly know for motion control, automation, nanopositioning and piezo technology solutions, has started a comprehensive initiative to invest in the future.

As the whole industry experiences a tight global supply situation, PI is taking steps to get ahead of the curve. The initiative includes investments of nearly USD 60 million, in several locations around the world, all geared to increase productivity, expand production capacities, and optimize the whole supply chain. Together with customers, PI is also developing long-term plans regarding specific delivery quantities and schedules. The company is focusing on global growth markets such as Semiconductors, Photonics, Industrial Automation, and Life Sciences.

Additionally, PI says in a press release that it keeps on hiring more specialists – by the end of 2022 PI will have grown its employee count by more than 30% compared to the beginning of 2021.

"The pandemic has rapidly accelerated growth in our innovation-driven markets", says Markus Spanner, CEO of the PI Group in the press release. "Developments that usually could have taken ten or more years, were now achieved in just two years." 

The result is unexpectedly strong growth, throughout all the market segments covered by PI. 

"We are doing everything we can to fulfill our customers’ wishes regarding planning security and on-time delivery, even in the short term", emphasized the CEO. "For this reason, last year PI already increased production of its high precision automation and nanopositioning systems as well as piezoceramic components by 30 percent compared with the previous year. However, this is still not enough considering that incoming orders are growing even faster. With our different measures, we are trying everything to alleviate shortages in the short term, and, in the mid-term, provide considerably higher capacities."


With their investments, PI is targeting two goals; Optimizing existing capacities and creating new ones. For this, a combined budget of close to USD 60 million was assigned for 2021 and 2022. Following the production growth of over 30% in 2021, PI is looking to increase capacity by another 30% in 2022. The company says that this will mainly be possible through digitalisation, for example, by rolling out Industry 4.0 principles. From 2023, additional production lines will be added.

To take the pressure off the delivery situation in the short term, PI says it is developing long-term plans together with numerous customers, where the actual demand determines the delivery dates and quantities. This enables a more forward-thinking planning of manufacturing schedules and capacity. 

”With this, our customers benefit from both just-in-time advantages and long-term security of supply of PI’s high quality components and systems." explains Markus Spanner. ”Thanks to our customers, suppliers, dedicated employees, and our investments in developing our capacities, we have come up with a comprehensive range of measures to improve on-time delivery."

MaxLinear to acquire Silicon Motion MaxLinear and Silicon Motion have entered into a definitive agreement under which MaxLinear will acquire Silicon Motion in a cash and stock transaction that values the combined company at USD 8 billion in enterprise value.
Fusion Worldwide expands with new office in Japan Fusion Worldwide has opened a new office in Japan as part of the company's rapid international expansion.
II-VI launches new multimillion-dollar expansion in Taiwan II‐VI Incorporated says it will extend its ion implanter disk refurbishing services to Asia, with a multimillion-dollar expansion in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, which is expected to come online in July 2022.
DoD and GF partner to secure supply of critical chips GlobalFoundries have entered into a USD 117 million agreement with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to provide a strategic supply of US-made semiconductors that are critical to national security systems.
Safran combines subsidiaries Safran Electronics & Defense is grouping two subsidiaries, Safran Colibrys (in Switzerland) and the recently acquired Sensonor (in Norway,) under a single banner, Safran Sensing Technologies.
What does Intel gain from acquiring Tower – quite a lot On February 15, Intel officially confirmed that it will acquire Tower Semiconductor, the industry’s ninth largest foundry, for USD 5.4 billion. But, what kind of capacity gain comes with acquiring the ninth biggest player in the field?
Sean Kerins takes the helm at Arrow Electronics On June 1, 2022, Sean J. Kerins will take over as president and CEO of Arrow Electronics, succeeding Michael J. Long who will become executive chairman of the Arrow board of directors.
Astera Labs opens new Canadian R&D design center Astera Labs, a provider of purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent systems, has opened its latest R&D Design Center in Greater Toronto as the company aims to accelerate product development cycles and grow its engineering talent and capabilities.
Shellback Semiconductor expands manufacturing to Taiwan Capital equipment solutions provider, Shellback Semiconductor Technology, is opening their new Taiwan manufacturing center in Hukou, Hsinchu County as the company is looking to further expand its production capabilities in the region.
Edmund Optics expands in response to rapid growth Edmund Optics, a manufacturer and supplier of optical components, is opening a new facility in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, USA.
Unisem breaks ground on new Malaysian semiconductor fab Unisem (M) Berhad has officially started the construction of a new semiconductor production facility on a piece of industrial land measuring approximately 28.5 acres in Gopeng, Perak, Malaysia.
ROHM & Delta Electronics team up to develop GaN power devices Global semiconductor supplier ROHM Semiconductor and power supply manufacturer Delta Electronics have entered into a strategic partnership to develop and mass-produce next-generation GaN (gallium nitride) power devices.
SK Inc takes control of Yes Power Technix South Korean conglomerate SK Group has – via its investment company SK Inc. – acquired a majority stake in the domestic SiC power semiconductor design and manufacturing company, Yes Power Technix.
IQM’s Quantum fabrication facility gets €35m from the EIB The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted EUR 35 million to IQM Quantum Computers to accelerate the development and commercialisation of its quantum processors built at Europe’s first quantum-dedicated fabrication facilities in Espoo, Finland.
Intel reports a strong start to the year The US chipmaker recorded first quarter revenues of USD 18.4 billion, down 7% from USD 19.7 billion. Net income however increase 141% from USD 3.4 billion to USD 8.1 billion for the first quarter 2022.
Kandou opens Taiwan office Kandou, a supplier of high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, has opened its first office in Taipei, Taiwan.
Bosch expands sensor business via acquisition Bosch is expanding its expertise in MEMS micro speakers and strengthening its market position via an acquisition. Arioso Systems, based in Dresden, Germany, is to become part of the Bosch Sensortec GmbH.
Lam opens new technology centre in South Korea The US-based supplier of wafer fabrication equipment says that it has opened a new facility that aims to take collaboration with the Korean semiconductor ecosystem to a new level.
ASML installs the first HMI eScan 1100 multibeam system ASML has made the first customer installation of its HMI eScan 1100, the first multiple e-beam (multibeam) wafer inspection system for in-line yield enhancement applications, including voltage contrast defect inspection and physical defect inspection.
Tower shareholders approve Intel merger At its extraordinary general meeting, the shareholders of Tower Semiconductor voted to approve Intel's acquisition of the foundry.
DENSO and USJC collaborate on 300mm IGBT production DENSO and United Semiconductor Japan (USJC), a subsidiary of global semiconductor foundry UMC, have agreed to collaborate on the production of power semiconductors at USJC’s 300mm fab.
Wolfspeed opens the world’s largest 200mm SiC fab The New York-based fab expands Wolfspeed’s manufacturing capacity to meet the steepening demand for silicon carbide devices across automotive and industrial applications.
New Design-win and initial purchase order from Televic NEXT Biometrics has received an additional Design-win and purchase order from business partner Televic in Belgium. This is the second Televic product using NEXT’s flagship FAP20 product.
Don Akery joins Waldom Electronics as CEO Don Akery has joined Waldom Electronics as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, bringing with him experience and expertise to this role, having spent his entire career in the electronic component industry.
Mercury Systems' Phoenix expansion is ready for action Mercury Systems held a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 20, 2022 at its custom microelectronics packaging center in Phoenix, Arizona to celebrate the expansion of its microelectronics manufacturing capabilities.
TTI promotes John Drabik to President Americas Specialty distributor of electronic components, TTI Inc., has promoted John Drabik to President, TTI Americas.
