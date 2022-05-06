© pichetw dreamstime.com

Allegro’s motor drivers can be found across automotive, industrial, and consumer applications in products ranging from electric vehicles to data center servers to cordless power tools.

The increasing pace of electrification and advanced driver assistance systems in the automotive sector is driving demand for high-performance motor drivers that help reduce noise, increase efficiency, and integrate functionality that allows designers to reduce component counts and lower overall system costs. Allegro motor drivers can be found in critical applications including cooling fans, starter generators, transmissions, and advanced 48-volt battery systems.

The past decade has seen a drive toward battery-operated requirements in the industrial sector as well, with a focus on increasing operating time between charges in applications such as order-picking robots found in fulfillment warehouses. The shift is also taking in place in consumer products such as cordless power tools, which are rapidly supplanting older corded models.

The company attributes much of its recent momentum to a development process that emphasises partnerships and co-development with customers, with some relationships spanning more than two decades. By working closely with customers, the Allegro team is often able to develop single-chip solutions for differing use cases, allowing many customers to move toward single-platform approaches for multiple product lines.

“We add value by helping our customers improve time to market and reduce development cycles; we win when they win, and that motivates us to continue developing new motor driver products,” says Steve Lutz, Business Line Director for Motors (Automotive) at Allegro in a press release. “We continue to innovate with new products that reduce energy consumption, improve battery life, and minimize carbon footprints.”

The Allegro team has increased investments in motor driver R&D in recent years, yielding further advancements in its deep portfolio of embedded motion control IP.