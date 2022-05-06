© Fusion Worldwide via YouTube Business | May 06, 2022
Fusion Worldwide expands with new office in Japan
Fusion Worldwide has opened a new office in Japan as part of the company's rapid international expansion.
Located in the Marunouchi district of Tokyo, this site is the company's fourth location in the Asia Pacific region, with existing offices in Singapore, South Korea and China. The office will support employees in sales, operations and purchasing roles, all vital to Fusion's expanding presence in the region.
"In addition to servicing our long-time customers in Japan, we have witnessed a sharp increase in demand from Japanese businesses," says Ju Olivia Seohyun, Director of Sales in Korea and Japan, in a press release. "Our sourcing services have become a necessary addition to companies' supply chains, particularly over the past couple of years as the market navigates ongoing and significant component and material shortages."
II-VI launches new multimillion-dollar expansion in Taiwan II‐VI Incorporated says it will extend its ion implanter disk refurbishing services to Asia, with a multimillion-dollar expansion in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, which is expected to come online in July 2022.
DoD and GF partner to secure supply of critical chips GlobalFoundries have entered into a USD 117 million agreement with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to provide a strategic supply of US-made semiconductors that are critical to national security systems.
Sponsored content by SMTASMT Processes Certification, Harsh Environments Conference Coming to Amsterdam The SMTA is pleased to announce an SMT Processes Certification Program is scheduled for May 16-18, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Keith Bryant, KB Consultancy, will instruct the program. The program is co-located with the Electronics in Harsh Environments Conference taking place May 17-19, 2022.
Safran combines subsidiaries Safran Electronics & Defense is grouping two subsidiaries, Safran Colibrys (in Switzerland) and the recently acquired Sensonor (in Norway,) under a single banner, Safran Sensing Technologies.
What does Intel gain from acquiring Tower – quite a lot On February 15, Intel officially confirmed that it will acquire Tower Semiconductor, the industry’s ninth largest foundry, for USD 5.4 billion. But, what kind of capacity gain comes with acquiring the ninth biggest player in the field?
Sean Kerins takes the helm at Arrow Electronics On June 1, 2022, Sean J. Kerins will take over as president and CEO of Arrow Electronics, succeeding Michael J. Long who will become executive chairman of the Arrow board of directors.
Astera Labs opens new Canadian R&D design center Astera Labs, a provider of purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent systems, has opened its latest R&D Design Center in Greater Toronto as the company aims to accelerate product development cycles and grow its engineering talent and capabilities.
Sponsored content by OMNETICS CONNECTOR CORPORATIONOmnetics’ Rugged Miniature Interconnects Portable electronics often expose circuits to a wide range of hazardous conditions. Most applications also depend upon smaller sizes and lower weight. Miniature connectors and interconnects are proven to be reliable and are ruggedized to handle any situation.
Shellback Semiconductor expands manufacturing to Taiwan Capital equipment solutions provider, Shellback Semiconductor Technology, is opening their new Taiwan manufacturing center in Hukou, Hsinchu County as the company is looking to further expand its production capabilities in the region.
Edmund Optics expands in response to rapid growth Edmund Optics, a manufacturer and supplier of optical components, is opening a new facility in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, USA.
Unisem breaks ground on new Malaysian semiconductor fab Unisem (M) Berhad has officially started the construction of a new semiconductor production facility on a piece of industrial land measuring approximately 28.5 acres in Gopeng, Perak, Malaysia.
ROHM & Delta Electronics team up to develop GaN power devices Global semiconductor supplier ROHM Semiconductor and power supply manufacturer Delta Electronics have entered into a strategic partnership to develop and mass-produce next-generation GaN (gallium nitride) power devices.
Sponsored content by Rehm Thermal Systems GmbHAutomated, reliable and traceable bonding and casting Cost pressures are also constantly growing in medical technology. As a result, small batch series in particular, which, in the past, were often still produced manually, are now also produced by a fully automated process. This has a whole host of advantages: These include the reduced cycle time, increased process reliability thanks to eliminating manual intervention and assured traceability of all process-relevant parameters. Rehm Thermal Systems produces high-end soldering systems for electronics manufacturing, and also very flexible dispensing systems which can be individually adapted to customer requirements.
SK Inc takes control of Yes Power Technix South Korean conglomerate SK Group has – via its investment company SK Inc. – acquired a majority stake in the domestic SiC power semiconductor design and manufacturing company, Yes Power Technix.
IQM’s Quantum fabrication facility gets €35m from the EIB The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted EUR 35 million to IQM Quantum Computers to accelerate the development and commercialisation of its quantum processors built at Europe’s first quantum-dedicated fabrication facilities in Espoo, Finland.
Intel reports a strong start to the year The US chipmaker recorded first quarter revenues of USD 18.4 billion, down 7% from USD 19.7 billion. Net income however increase 141% from USD 3.4 billion to USD 8.1 billion for the first quarter 2022.
Kandou opens Taiwan office Kandou, a supplier of high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, has opened its first office in Taipei, Taiwan.
Bosch expands sensor business via acquisition Bosch is expanding its expertise in MEMS micro speakers and strengthening its market position via an acquisition. Arioso Systems, based in Dresden, Germany, is to become part of the Bosch Sensortec GmbH.
Lam opens new technology centre in South Korea The US-based supplier of wafer fabrication equipment says that it has opened a new facility that aims to take collaboration with the Korean semiconductor ecosystem to a new level.
ASML installs the first HMI eScan 1100 multibeam system ASML has made the first customer installation of its HMI eScan 1100, the first multiple e-beam (multibeam) wafer inspection system for in-line yield enhancement applications, including voltage contrast defect inspection and physical defect inspection.
Tower shareholders approve Intel merger At its extraordinary general meeting, the shareholders of Tower Semiconductor voted to approve Intel's acquisition of the foundry.
DENSO and USJC collaborate on 300mm IGBT production DENSO and United Semiconductor Japan (USJC), a subsidiary of global semiconductor foundry UMC, have agreed to collaborate on the production of power semiconductors at USJC’s 300mm fab.
Wolfspeed opens the world’s largest 200mm SiC fab The New York-based fab expands Wolfspeed’s manufacturing capacity to meet the steepening demand for silicon carbide devices across automotive and industrial applications.
New Design-win and initial purchase order from Televic NEXT Biometrics has received an additional Design-win and purchase order from business partner Televic in Belgium. This is the second Televic product using NEXT’s flagship FAP20 product.
Don Akery joins Waldom Electronics as CEO Don Akery has joined Waldom Electronics as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, bringing with him experience and expertise to this role, having spent his entire career in the electronic component industry.
Mercury Systems' Phoenix expansion is ready for action Mercury Systems held a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 20, 2022 at its custom microelectronics packaging center in Phoenix, Arizona to celebrate the expansion of its microelectronics manufacturing capabilities.
TTI promotes John Drabik to President Americas Specialty distributor of electronic components, TTI Inc., has promoted John Drabik to President, TTI Americas.
Digi-Key looking to boost Japanese market development Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has appointed Kashu Suzuki as regional business development manager – Japan, as the company is looking to enhance its Japanese market development.
Kyocera to build its largest plant in Japan Japanese company Kyocera is looking to increase its production capacity of semiconductor components by constructing the largest manufacturing facility it has ever operated in Japan.Load more news