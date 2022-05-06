Automated, reliable and traceable bonding and casting

Cost pressures are also constantly growing in medical technology. As a result, small batch series in particular, which, in the past, were often still produced manually, are now also produced by a fully automated process. This has a whole host of advantages: These include the reduced cycle time, increased process reliability thanks to eliminating manual intervention and assured traceability of all process-relevant parameters. Rehm Thermal Systems produces high-end soldering systems for electronics manufacturing, and also very flexible dispensing systems which can be individually adapted to customer requirements.