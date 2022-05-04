© GlobalFoundries_CEO tom

Manufactured at GF’s semiconductor manufacturing facility, Fab 8 in Malta, New York, the chips will be used in sensitive US defense and aerospace applications.

The new agreement provides the DoD with a supply of semiconductor chips manufactured on GF’s differentiated 45nm SOI platform. Under the agreement, the manufacturing of these chips will be transferred to GF’s Fab 8 from GF’s Fab 10 in East Fishkill, New York. In addition to providing continuity of supply for the DoD, this technology transfer to Fab 8 will enable GF to continue offering its 45nm SOI platform to commercial customers after GF’s Fab 10 transitions to ON Semiconductor as previously announced in April 2019.

“The strong public-private partnership demonstrated with this new supply and tech transfer agreement is an excellent example of the impact federal collaboration and investment in semiconductor manufacturing can have on strengthening domestic supply chains. Our partnership boosts the national economy, while also securing a strategic and reliable supply of chips needed by the U.S. government for aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical applications,” says GF CEO Tom Caulfield in a press release.

Under the agreement, the DoD awarded USD 117 million to GF. The first chips from the agreement are targeted to begin delivery in 2023.