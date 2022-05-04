Ad
© Colibrys Components | May 04, 2022

Safran combines subsidiaries

Safran Electronics & Defense is grouping two subsidiaries, Safran Colibrys (in Switzerland) and the recently acquired Sensonor (in Norway,) under a single banner, Safran Sensing Technologies.

The ambition is to jointly offer an ever wider, more coherent, innovative and comprehensive range of inertial technologies (vibrating sensors, optics, MEMS) for all types of applications in aeronautics, defense, new space, new mobilities, industry, and more. 

Safran believes that this strategy will contribute to preserve the independence and industrial control of these predominantly electronic technologies in Europe. In this field, many markets are emerging such as those for new mobility, vehicle autonomy or even space, and the quantities to be produced are increasing sharply.

The two subsidiaries have already delivered more than 20 million MEMS sensors to the aeronautics, defense, space, transport, new mobility, industry sectors. For example, MEMS are found in the control accelerometers of the very first airbags, in the high temperature accelerometers for guiding drill heads or in seismic sensors measuring the structural health of buildings or civil engineering works, and finally in inertial measurement units for civil, military and space vehicles.

“In this increasingly competitive market constantly being renewed. Our objective is to strengthen the consistency and complementarity of our offer to develop new applications by relying on our extensive expertise in the fields of MEMS and electronics,” says Martin Sion, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense, in the press release.

The two entities have been renamed Safran Sensing Technologies Norway AS and Safran Sensing Technologies Switzerland SA, respectively.

