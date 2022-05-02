© baloncici dreamstime.com

This building, which is less than three miles from the company's headquarters in Barrington, New Jersey, is necessary to accommodate its growing employee base in response to business demands.

The new, 28,000 square foot (about 2600 square meters) office will facilitate internal and external collaboration and communication, enhanced services, a lab for specialised technical support, a video studio, and easy access for visits. The office will be home to the Sales, Marketing, and Compliance Departments as well as the company's Business Lines.

For the past 74 years, the company has operated in New Jersey out of its Barrington headquarters. During this time, the company has expanded its position as a supplier in a variety of markets including life sciences, biomedical, industrial inspection, semiconductor, R&D, and defense, with continued improvements in technical service and customer care.