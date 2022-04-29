© ROHM Semiconductor

By combining Delta’s power supply device development technology with ROHM’s power development and manufacturing expertise, the companies are looking to develop 600V breakdown voltage GaN power devices optimised for a wide range of power supply systems.

“ROHM is extremely pleased to enter into a strategic partnership for GaN power devices with Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management. As power semiconductors – a key area of focus for ROHM – play an increasingly important role in achieving a decarbonized society, ROHM will continue to develop advanced devices in a range of fields utilizing Si, SiC, and GaN, along with solutions that combine peripheral components such as control ICs that maximize their performance,”says Kazuhide Ino, Managing Executive Officer, CSO of ROHM, in a press release.

Kazuhide Ino continues that that through the partnership, ROHM will mass-produce GaN power devices that can contribute to the configuration of more efficient power supply systems, as well as develop GaN Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) that integrate analog ICs at an early stage.

Improving the efficiency of motors and power supplies, which are said to account for most of the world’s electricity consumption, has become a significant hurdle to achieving a decarbonised society. As power devices hold the key to improving efficiency, the adoption of new materials, such as SiC and GaN, is expected to further increase the efficiency of power supplies.

ROHM and Delta have been engaged in technological exchanges and building a cooperative relationship in the development of various applications for many years, and via this partnership both companies will develop and mass-produce advanced GaN power devices aiming to maximise GaN performance to accelerate power technology innovation.