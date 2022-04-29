Ad
© ROHM Semiconductor Business | April 29, 2022

ROHM & Delta Electronics team up to develop GaN power devices

Global semiconductor supplier ROHM Semiconductor and power supply manufacturer Delta Electronics have entered into a strategic partnership to develop and mass-produce next-generation GaN (gallium nitride) power devices.

By combining Delta’s power supply device development technology with ROHM’s power development and manufacturing expertise, the companies are looking to develop 600V breakdown voltage GaN power devices optimised for a wide range of power supply systems.

“ROHM is extremely pleased to enter into a strategic partnership for GaN power devices with Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management. As power semiconductors – a key area of focus for ROHM – play an increasingly important role in achieving a decarbonized society, ROHM will continue to develop advanced devices in a range of fields utilizing Si, SiC, and GaN, along with solutions that combine peripheral components such as control ICs that maximize their performance,”says Kazuhide Ino, Managing Executive Officer, CSO of ROHM, in a press release.

Kazuhide Ino continues that that through the partnership, ROHM will mass-produce GaN power devices that can contribute to the configuration of more efficient power supply systems, as well as develop GaN Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) that integrate analog ICs at an early stage.

Improving the efficiency of motors and power supplies, which are said to account for most of the world’s electricity consumption, has become a significant hurdle to achieving a decarbonised society. As power devices hold the key to improving efficiency, the adoption of new materials, such as SiC and GaN, is expected to further increase the efficiency of power supplies. 

ROHM and Delta have been engaged in technological exchanges and building a cooperative relationship in the development of various applications for many years, and via this partnership both companies will develop and mass-produce advanced GaN power devices aiming to maximise GaN performance to accelerate power technology innovation.

“The development of GaN power devices is of significant interest to the global electronics industry. We have been working with ROHM for many years and are very pleased that this year’s technical exchange will finally produce results, which is a milestone for both companies and one that will bring us closer together. In addition to this GaN collaboration, Delta is looking to further strengthen its product lineup as a key business strategy, with high expectations for product development utilizing ROHM’s strengths in analog (Nano) and other technologies,” adds Mark Ko, Vice Chairman, Delta Electronics.

IQM’s Quantum fabrication facility gets €35m from the EIB The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted EUR 35 million to IQM Quantum Computers to accelerate the development and commercialisation of its quantum processors built at Europe’s first quantum-dedicated fabrication facilities in Espoo, Finland.
Intel reports a strong start to the year The US chipmaker recorded first quarter revenues of USD 18.4 billion, down 7% from USD 19.7 billion. Net income however increase 141% from USD 3.4 billion to USD 8.1 billion for the first quarter 2022.
Kandou opens Taiwan office Kandou, a supplier of high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, has opened its first office in Taipei, Taiwan.
Bosch expands sensor business via acquisition Bosch is expanding its expertise in MEMS micro speakers and strengthening its market position via an acquisition. Arioso Systems, based in Dresden, Germany, is to become part of the Bosch Sensortec GmbH.
Lam opens new technology centre in South Korea The US-based supplier of wafer fabrication equipment says that it has opened a new facility that aims to take collaboration with the Korean semiconductor ecosystem to a new level.
ASML installs the first HMI eScan 1100 multibeam system ASML has made the first customer installation of its HMI eScan 1100, the first multiple e-beam (multibeam) wafer inspection system for in-line yield enhancement applications, including voltage contrast defect inspection and physical defect inspection.
Tower shareholders approve Intel merger At its extraordinary general meeting, the shareholders of Tower Semiconductor voted to approve Intel's acquisition of the foundry.
DENSO and USJC collaborate on 300mm IGBT production DENSO and United Semiconductor Japan (USJC), a subsidiary of global semiconductor foundry UMC, have agreed to collaborate on the production of power semiconductors at USJC’s 300mm fab.
Wolfspeed opens the world’s largest 200mm SiC fab The New York-based fab expands Wolfspeed’s manufacturing capacity to meet the steepening demand for silicon carbide devices across automotive and industrial applications.
New Design-win and initial purchase order from Televic NEXT Biometrics has received an additional Design-win and purchase order from business partner Televic in Belgium. This is the second Televic product using NEXT’s flagship FAP20 product.
Don Akery joins Waldom Electronics as CEO Don Akery has joined Waldom Electronics as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, bringing with him experience and expertise to this role, having spent his entire career in the electronic component industry.
Mercury Systems' Phoenix expansion is ready for action Mercury Systems held a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 20, 2022 at its custom microelectronics packaging center in Phoenix, Arizona to celebrate the expansion of its microelectronics manufacturing capabilities.
TTI promotes John Drabik to President Americas Specialty distributor of electronic components, TTI Inc., has promoted John Drabik to President, TTI Americas.
Digi-Key looking to boost Japanese market development Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has appointed Kashu Suzuki as regional business development manager – Japan, as the company is looking to enhance its Japanese market development.
Kyocera to build its largest plant in Japan Japanese company Kyocera is looking to increase its production capacity of semiconductor components by constructing the largest manufacturing facility it has ever operated in Japan.
TSMC returns to full speed operations at Shanghai fab Semiconductor giant TSMC is once again back to full speed production at its plant in Shanghai.
Winbond expands DDR3 SDRAM production Taiwanese semiconductor memory specialist, Winbond Electronics Corporation, says that it is expanding the production capacity at its fab in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Nikon Precision Europe to expand operations in Ireland Nikon Precision Europe (NPE) plans to expand its operations in Kildare, Ireland with the opening of its new offices on Kildare Innovation Campus – creating 40 new jobs.
No damage to Renesas operations following earthquake A seismic intensity 5 lower earthquake struck the northeastern Japan on April 19 at 8:16 a.m. local time, with Nakadori, Fukushima prefecture as the epicenter.
ASML: "demand is higher than our production capacity" With the semiconductor shortage still plaguing the industry, it comes as no surprise that the Dutch manufacturer of semiconductor lithography systems is experiencing a higher demand than it is able to supply.
Moov expands leadership team as the company looks to grow Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has over the past months announced expansion after expansion. The company recently moved its HQ in Tempe, Arizona and has plans to triple headcount during the year.
Mobix Labs to acquire Advanced Interconnect Technologies Connectivity solutions provider for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks, Mobix Labs, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced Interconnect Technologies (AIT).
TSMC: we expect capacity to remain tight throughout 2022 Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC saw it’s revenues for the first quarter of 2022 soar 35% compared to last year – supported by strong HPC and Automotive-related demand.
Foxconn acquires arQana’s wireless telecommunications business Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) announces the completion of the acquisition of arQana Technologies' Wireless Telecommunications business, and its merger with AchernarTek.
WT Microelectronics to acquire Excelpoint Technology Taiwanese electronic components distributor, WT Microelectronics, will acquire 100% of Singaporian distributor Excelpoint Technology via its subsidiary WT Semiconductor for SGD 232.2 million (about USD USD 171 million)
Axcelis ships multiple systems to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia Axcelis Technologies announces multiple shipments of its Purion Dragon high current implanter, including follow-on orders and a new customer penetration for advanced memory device fabrication.
