SK Inc says in a press release that it will invest a total of KRW 120 billion in order to secure a 95.8% stake in Yes Power Technix.

After having invested KRW 26.8 billion in order to secure a 33.6% stake in Yes Power Technics in January last year, SK has supported the development of the competitiveness of the company’s SiC power semiconductor business; including areas such as product development, process upgrades, and customer acquisition.

Moving forward SK Inc. says that it plans to make continuous R&D investment and foster YES Power Technics as a global SiC power semiconductor company by enhancing its technological competitiveness and make further facility investment.