© Arioso Systems

“The planned acquisition of Arioso Systems further enlarges our sensing solutions expertise for consumer electronics in the field of micro speakers and makes us even more diversified. We are thus consistently expanding our strong position as technology leader in this area,” says Dr. Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO at Bosch Sensortec in a press release.

The parties have decided that the purchase price will not be disclosed. The acquisition is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

Arioso Systems emerged from the Fraunhofer IPMS and has research activities at the BTU Cottbus-Senftenberg in 2019. Bosch sees the technology as a beneficial complement to its MEMS sensor portfolio for wearables and hearables.

Arioso Systems developed a novel audio transducer technology, where sound is generated through movement of vertically oriented lamellas inside a silicon chip. Unlike conventional membrane, Arioso Systems technology uses the chip volume rather than surface. Therefore, it is possible to build a miniatured MEMS micro-speaker to generate up to 120 dB SPL (sound pressure level) out of 10 mm2 active area.

“The whole Arioso Systems team is excited to become part of the most powerful global provider of sensing solutions and to take the next step in expanding our leading-edge technology,” says Hermann Schenk, CEO of Arioso Systems. “Joining our forces means we can leverage the full potential of our MEMS micro speaker technology.”

Components for smart in-ear devices must be increasingly small, light, efficient and scalable to meet the market’s needs. More and more functionalities demand for smaller form factors and expanded battery run time. Market experts are predicting strong growth in micro speaker applications in the years ahead. According to the market experts from Yole, the total market for micro speakers is expected to grow from USD 9 billion in 2020 to USD 11 billion in 2026, while MEMS micro speakers will have a fast-growing share in it.