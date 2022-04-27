© Lam Research – For illustrative purposes only Business | April 27, 2022
Lam opens new technology centre in South Korea
The US-based supplier of wafer fabrication equipment says that it has opened a new facility that aims to take collaboration with the Korean semiconductor ecosystem to a new level.
Lam Research's Korea Technology Center, is located in the Jigok Industrial Complex and offers the company proximity to customers which will enable closer collaboration and – according to the company – accelerated development of solutions across the full range of chipmaking processes offered by Lam.
The Lam Research Korea Technology Center has a state-of-the-art cleanroom with capacity to support future expansion and will be staffed with a new workforce. According to a report from Business Korea more than 100 scientists and engineers will work at the new R&D centre. The new R&D hub shares a 30,000-square-meter campus with Lam Research Korea headquarters.
DENSO and USJC collaborate on 300mm IGBT production DENSO and United Semiconductor Japan (USJC), a subsidiary of global semiconductor foundry UMC, have agreed to collaborate on the production of power semiconductors at USJC’s 300mm fab.
Wolfspeed opens the world’s largest 200mm SiC fab The New York-based fab expands Wolfspeed’s manufacturing capacity to meet the steepening demand for silicon carbide devices across automotive and industrial applications.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeResins: Stay Cool! Let’s Take Down the Heat and Increase Environmental Responsibility Electrolube’s Senior Technical Manager, Beth Turner, describes where resins are currently playing a vital role in the modern world, while also offering an insight into their thermal conductivity, suitability for RF applications and exploring a new era of bio-based encapsulation resins that not only improve the environment at large, but also end-use reliability and increased consumer satisfaction…the performance of these next generation eco resins is a must-read.
New Design-win and initial purchase order from Televic NEXT Biometrics has received an additional Design-win and purchase order from business partner Televic in Belgium. This is the second Televic product using NEXT’s flagship FAP20 product.
Don Akery joins Waldom Electronics as CEO Don Akery has joined Waldom Electronics as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, bringing with him experience and expertise to this role, having spent his entire career in the electronic component industry.
Mercury Systems' Phoenix expansion is ready for action Mercury Systems held a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 20, 2022 at its custom microelectronics packaging center in Phoenix, Arizona to celebrate the expansion of its microelectronics manufacturing capabilities.
TTI promotes John Drabik to President Americas Specialty distributor of electronic components, TTI Inc., has promoted John Drabik to President, TTI Americas.
Digi-Key looking to boost Japanese market development Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has appointed Kashu Suzuki as regional business development manager – Japan, as the company is looking to enhance its Japanese market development.
Kyocera to build its largest plant in Japan Japanese company Kyocera is looking to increase its production capacity of semiconductor components by constructing the largest manufacturing facility it has ever operated in Japan.
TSMC returns to full speed operations at Shanghai fab Semiconductor giant TSMC is once again back to full speed production at its plant in Shanghai.
Winbond expands DDR3 SDRAM production Taiwanese semiconductor memory specialist, Winbond Electronics Corporation, says that it is expanding the production capacity at its fab in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Nikon Precision Europe to expand operations in Ireland Nikon Precision Europe (NPE) plans to expand its operations in Kildare, Ireland with the opening of its new offices on Kildare Innovation Campus – creating 40 new jobs.
No damage to Renesas operations following earthquake A seismic intensity 5 lower earthquake struck the northeastern Japan on April 19 at 8:16 a.m. local time, with Nakadori, Fukushima prefecture as the epicenter.
ASML: "demand is higher than our production capacity" With the semiconductor shortage still plaguing the industry, it comes as no surprise that the Dutch manufacturer of semiconductor lithography systems is experiencing a higher demand than it is able to supply.
Moov expands leadership team as the company looks to grow Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has over the past months announced expansion after expansion. The company recently moved its HQ in Tempe, Arizona and has plans to triple headcount during the year.
Mobix Labs to acquire Advanced Interconnect Technologies Connectivity solutions provider for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks, Mobix Labs, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced Interconnect Technologies (AIT).
TSMC: we expect capacity to remain tight throughout 2022 Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC saw it’s revenues for the first quarter of 2022 soar 35% compared to last year – supported by strong HPC and Automotive-related demand.
Foxconn acquires arQana’s wireless telecommunications business Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) announces the completion of the acquisition of arQana Technologies' Wireless Telecommunications business, and its merger with AchernarTek.
WT Microelectronics to acquire Excelpoint Technology Taiwanese electronic components distributor, WT Microelectronics, will acquire 100% of Singaporian distributor Excelpoint Technology via its subsidiary WT Semiconductor for SGD 232.2 million (about USD USD 171 million)
Axcelis ships multiple systems to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia Axcelis Technologies announces multiple shipments of its Purion Dragon high current implanter, including follow-on orders and a new customer penetration for advanced memory device fabrication.
Kioxia and WDC invest in new memory manufacturing facility Kioxia and Western Digital Corp. have finalised a formal agreement to jointly invest in the first phase of the Fab7 (Y7) manufacturing facility at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture of Japan.
Stellantis turns to Qualcomm to smarten up its cars Stellantis will leverage Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis advancements to deliver intelligent in-vehicle experiences across its 14 automotive brands beginning in 2024.
Würth Elektronik establishes subsidiary in Bulgaria Würth Elektronik, manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components, has founded a new subsidiary in Sofia.
Littelfuse acquires Embed Littelfuse says that the company has acquired Embed, a UK-based provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a range of applications serving transportation end markets.
Infineon to expand existing backend operations in Indonesia The German semiconductor giant says it is expanding its existing backend operations in Indonesia: PT Infineon Technologies Batam to purchase real estate from PT Unisem.
Intevac receives $54 million order for 200 Lean systems Intevac, a US supplier of thin-film processing systems, has received a $54 million order for multiple 200 Lean systems.
Intel opens it's $3 billion factory expansion in Oregon The US chipmaker has officially opened “Mod3” – a more than USD 3 billion investment to expand Intel’s D1X development factory in Hillsboro, Oregon.Load more news