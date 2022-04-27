© Lam Research – For illustrative purposes only

Lam Research's Korea Technology Center, is located in the Jigok Industrial Complex and offers the company proximity to customers which will enable closer collaboration and – according to the company – accelerated development of solutions across the full range of chipmaking processes offered by Lam.

The Lam Research Korea Technology Center has a state-of-the-art cleanroom with capacity to support future expansion and will be staffed with a new workforce. According to a report from Business Korea more than 100 scientists and engineers will work at the new R&D centre. The new R&D hub shares a 30,000-square-meter campus with Lam Research Korea headquarters.