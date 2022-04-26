© Intel

Tower’s shareholders approved the acquisition agreement under which the US chipmaker will acquire Tower for USD 53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately USD 5.4 billion.

As previously reported by Evertiq, Tower was 9th place in the global ranking of foundries by revenue for 4Q21 and operates a total of seven production sites across Israel, the US, and Japan. Tower’s foundry capacity in 12-inch wafer equivalents accounts for about 3% of the global total. The majority share of Tower’s foundry capacity is for 8-inch wafers, and Tower’s share of the global 8-inch wafer foundry capacity is around 6.2%.

Tower serves high-growth markets such as mobile, automotive and power. The company operates in regions that are geographically complementary to Intel, with a foundry presence in the U.S. and Asia. Tower will also bring with it more than 2 million wafer starts per year of capacity – including growth opportunities in Texas, Israel, Italy and Japan.