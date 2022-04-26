© USJC

An insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) line will be installed at USJC’s wafer fab, which will be the first in Japan to produce IGBTs on 300mm wafers. DENSO will contribute its system-oriented IGBT device and process technologies while USJC will provide its 300mm wafer manufacturing capabilities to bring the 300mm IGBT process into mass production – currently scheduled to start in the first half of 2023.

“DENSO is very glad to be the member of first companies in Japan to start mass production of IGBTs on 300 mm wafers,” says Koji Arima, President of DENSO in a press release. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification. Through this collaboration, we contribute to the stable supply of power semiconductors and electrification of automobiles.”

“As a key foundry player in Japan, USJC is committed to supporting the government’s strategy to boost domestic semiconductor production and the transition to more environmentally friendly electric vehicles,” adds Michiari Kawano, President of USJC. “We are confident that our foundry services certified by automotive customers combined with DENSO’s expertise will produce high quality products to power the automotive trends of tomorrow.”