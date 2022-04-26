Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© USJC Business | April 26, 2022

DENSO and USJC collaborate on 300mm IGBT production

DENSO and United Semiconductor Japan (USJC), a subsidiary of global semiconductor foundry UMC, have agreed to collaborate on the production of power semiconductors at USJC’s 300mm fab.

An insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) line will be installed at USJC’s wafer fab, which will be the first in Japan to produce IGBTs on 300mm wafers. DENSO will contribute its system-oriented IGBT device and process technologies while USJC will provide its 300mm wafer manufacturing capabilities to bring the 300mm IGBT process into mass production – currently scheduled to start in the first half of 2023.

“DENSO is very glad to be the member of first companies in Japan to start mass production of IGBTs on 300 mm wafers,” says Koji Arima, President of DENSO in a press release. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification. Through this collaboration, we contribute to the stable supply of power semiconductors and electrification of automobiles.”

“As a key foundry player in Japan, USJC is committed to supporting the government’s strategy to boost domestic semiconductor production and the transition to more environmentally friendly electric vehicles,” adds Michiari Kawano, President of USJC. “We are confident that our foundry services certified by automotive customers combined with DENSO’s expertise will produce high quality products to power the automotive trends of tomorrow.”

New Design-win and initial purchase order from Televic NEXT Biometrics has received an additional Design-win and purchase order from business partner Televic in Belgium. This is the second Televic product using NEXT’s flagship FAP20 product.
Don Akery joins Waldom Electronics as CEO Don Akery has joined Waldom Electronics as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, bringing with him experience and expertise to this role, having spent his entire career in the electronic component industry.
Mercury Systems' Phoenix expansion is ready for action Mercury Systems held a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 20, 2022 at its custom microelectronics packaging center in Phoenix, Arizona to celebrate the expansion of its microelectronics manufacturing capabilities.
TTI promotes John Drabik to President Americas Specialty distributor of electronic components, TTI Inc., has promoted John Drabik to President, TTI Americas.
Ad
Digi-Key looking to boost Japanese market development Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has appointed Kashu Suzuki as regional business development manager – Japan, as the company is looking to enhance its Japanese market development.
Kyocera to build its largest plant in Japan Japanese company Kyocera is looking to increase its production capacity of semiconductor components by constructing the largest manufacturing facility it has ever operated in Japan.
TSMC returns to full speed operations at Shanghai fab Semiconductor giant TSMC is once again back to full speed production at its plant in Shanghai.
Winbond expands DDR3 SDRAM production Taiwanese semiconductor memory specialist, Winbond Electronics Corporation, says that it is expanding the production capacity at its fab in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Nikon Precision Europe to expand operations in Ireland Nikon Precision Europe (NPE) plans to expand its operations in Kildare, Ireland with the opening of its new offices on Kildare Innovation Campus – creating 40 new jobs.
No damage to Renesas operations following earthquake A seismic intensity 5 lower earthquake struck the northeastern Japan on April 19 at 8:16 a.m. local time, with Nakadori, Fukushima prefecture as the epicenter.
ASML: "demand is higher than our production capacity" With the semiconductor shortage still plaguing the industry, it comes as no surprise that the Dutch manufacturer of semiconductor lithography systems is experiencing a higher demand than it is able to supply.
Moov expands leadership team as the company looks to grow Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has over the past months announced expansion after expansion. The company recently moved its HQ in Tempe, Arizona and has plans to triple headcount during the year.
Mobix Labs to acquire Advanced Interconnect Technologies Connectivity solutions provider for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks, Mobix Labs, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced Interconnect Technologies (AIT).
TSMC: we expect capacity to remain tight throughout 2022 Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC saw it’s revenues for the first quarter of 2022 soar 35% compared to last year – supported by strong HPC and Automotive-related demand.
Foxconn acquires arQana’s wireless telecommunications business Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) announces the completion of the acquisition of arQana Technologies' Wireless Telecommunications business, and its merger with AchernarTek.
WT Microelectronics to acquire Excelpoint Technology Taiwanese electronic components distributor, WT Microelectronics, will acquire 100% of Singaporian distributor Excelpoint Technology via its subsidiary WT Semiconductor for SGD 232.2 million (about USD USD 171 million)
Axcelis ships multiple systems to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia Axcelis Technologies announces multiple shipments of its Purion Dragon high current implanter, including follow-on orders and a new customer penetration for advanced memory device fabrication.
Kioxia and WDC invest in new memory manufacturing facility Kioxia and Western Digital Corp. have finalised a formal agreement to jointly invest in the first phase of the Fab7 (Y7) manufacturing facility at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture of Japan.
Stellantis turns to Qualcomm to smarten up its cars Stellantis will leverage Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis advancements to deliver intelligent in-vehicle experiences across its 14 automotive brands beginning in 2024.
Würth Elektronik establishes subsidiary in Bulgaria Würth Elektronik, manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components, has founded a new subsidiary in Sofia.
Littelfuse acquires Embed Littelfuse says that the company has acquired Embed, a UK-based provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a range of applications serving transportation end markets.
Infineon to expand existing backend operations in Indonesia The German semiconductor giant says it is expanding its existing backend operations in Indonesia: PT Infineon Technologies Batam to purchase real estate from PT Unisem.
Intevac receives $54 million order for 200 Lean systems Intevac, a US supplier of thin-film processing systems, has received a $54 million order for multiple 200 Lean systems.
Intel opens it's $3 billion factory expansion in Oregon The US chipmaker has officially opened “Mod3” – a more than USD 3 billion investment to expand Intel’s D1X development factory in Hillsboro, Oregon.
From a distributors point of view – A2 Global Electronics It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call the events of the passed two years a “perfect storm”. The ongoing consolidation among component manufacturers, coupled with trade wars and a pandemic – and all that followed – has created an environment where the ability to adapt is a must.
EBV adds new supply of analog chips via distribution deal Avnet company EBV Elektronik, has entered into a new distribution agreement for the EMEA region with SG Micro Corp, a Chinese chip developer with a portfolio of analog ICs.
Load more news
April 25 2022 2:34 pm V20.5.16-2