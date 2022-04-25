New Design-win and initial purchase order from Televic
NEXT Biometrics has received an additional Design-win and purchase order from business partner Televic in Belgium. This is the second Televic product using NEXT’s flagship FAP20 product.
The Norwegian company says in a press release that the initial purchase order is small, but that the design-win shows the result of its close collaboration with Televic, a ICT provider in Belgium.
Televic started developing the product 9 months ago, and it is now ready to be launched in selected European markets. The new biometric product will enable advanced secure access control for industrial companies. Product volumes are estimated to be low at the beginning with initial product launch in Belgium. Televic has the ambition to launch the new biometric product in additional European countries during 2022.
“We have added one more design win to our extended and increasing customer list. At the same time, we are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Televic. Our partner has developed promising high-security products for the industrial access control market. We are excited that, yet another interesting biometric product includes NEXT sensors” said Ulf Ritsvall, SVP of Sales and Marketing of NEXT Biometrics in the press release.