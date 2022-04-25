© otnaydur dreamstime.com

The Norwegian company says in a press release that the initial purchase order is small, but that the design-win shows the result of its close collaboration with Televic, a ICT provider in Belgium.

Televic started developing the product 9 months ago, and it is now ready to be launched in selected European markets. The new biometric product will enable advanced secure access control for industrial companies. Product volumes are estimated to be low at the beginning with initial product launch in Belgium. Televic has the ambition to launch the new biometric product in additional European countries during 2022.