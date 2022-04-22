Don Akery joins Waldom Electronics as CEO
Don Akery has joined Waldom Electronics as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, bringing with him experience and expertise to this role, having spent his entire career in the electronic component industry.
Most recently, Don was President of TTI Americas and earlier in his career held senior positions at Arrow Electronics, Pioneer-Standard Electronics and Future Electronics.
“I am thrilled to welcome Don to the Waldom family. Don is a strong culture fit and an exceptional leader. He brings a unique combination of caring for his team and stakeholders along with vast experience in operational excellence and leadership. Don is a perfect fit to leverage our unique industry position and continue our growth while embodying our culture and purpose,” says Waldom’s Chairman, Jamil Nizam in a press release.
Waldom Electronics is a global wholesaler of electronic and electrical components. The company has sales and distribution facilities in North America (Georgetown, Ohio and Rockford, Illinois), Europe (Amsterdam and Venlo, Netherlands) and Asia (Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore and opening in India later this year).
“I am excited to join the Waldom Team,” says Don Akery. “The business has a unique position in the electronic and electrical component supply chain that makes this an exciting opportunity. With today’s supply chain issues, Waldom Electronics can help solve problems for suppliers, distributors, and end users. That’s adding value for the industry.”
