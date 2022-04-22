© Waldom Electronics

Most recently, Don was President of TTI Americas and earlier in his career held senior positions at Arrow Electronics, Pioneer-Standard Electronics and Future Electronics.

“I am thrilled to welcome Don to the Waldom family. Don is a strong culture fit and an exceptional leader. He brings a unique combination of caring for his team and stakeholders along with vast experience in operational excellence and leadership. Don is a perfect fit to leverage our unique industry position and continue our growth while embodying our culture and purpose,” says Waldom’s Chairman, Jamil Nizam in a press release.

Waldom Electronics is a global wholesaler of electronic and electrical components. The company has sales and distribution facilities in North America (Georgetown, Ohio and Rockford, Illinois), Europe (Amsterdam and Venlo, Netherlands) and Asia (Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore and opening in India later this year).