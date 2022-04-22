© Mercury Systems

The Company was recently selected to provide secure packaging for the Department of Defense’s Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging (SHIP) program, which will also be performed at this facility.

With this expansion, Mercury says that it will be able to provide a wider variety of trusted, secure microelectronics solutions to support programs of national importance, answering the DoD’s mandate for domestic manufacturing of critical microelectronics.

“With this facility expansion, we’re not only supporting Phoenix’s economic development, but also providing the DoD and the aerospace and defense industry with trusted, secure semiconductor technology,” says Tom Smelker, vice president and general manager of Mercury Microelectronics, in a press release. “Our imperative is to advance the industry in state-of-the-art U.S. design, manufacturing and testing for DoD systems. This is why we made a strategic investment to increase our trusted microelectronics innovation so we can take the work we're doing, the capabilities we have around resources, expertise, technology and manufacturing to a whole new level.”

As a Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA)-accredited facility, the center is equipped to manufacture embedded processing modules, high-density secure memory, military-grade solid-state storage and custom built-to-specification microelectronics that address the defense industry’s standards.