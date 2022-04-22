© TTI

Drabik succeeds TTI Americas President, Don Akery, who will be joining non-competitor, master distributor Waldom Electronics as CEO.

Drabik joined TTI in 2020 and previously held the position of Senior Vice President, TTI Americas Sales and Product Management. Prior to TTI he served as President, Americas Components at Arrow Electronics – he however began his career with KEMET working closely with TTI.

“When we invited John to join the TTI leadership team we anticipated his progression into this role. Since joining us he has worked across multiple areas of our company, becoming familiar with our process and most importantly our people. John is a highly-qualified, talented individual and well suited to serve all those invested in the continued growth and success of our company,” says Mike Morton, TTI CEO, in a press release.