Suzuki will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to drive the continuous growth of sales and customer experience in Japan.

"Japan has been a major market for Digi-Key globally and there is still a lot of untapped potential for us in the region," says Tony Ng, vice president, business development APAC at Digi-Key Electronics, in a press release. "We are excited to have Kashu on board who knows the country well and has extensive knowledge of creative, digital marketing and customer engagement. He will play a major role in the team driving continuous development of our business and bringing all the available solutions to our wide customer base in Japan."

Prior to his appointment with Digi-Key, Suzuki was a business development representative for Algolia, helping to expand their Japan market. He also brings with him experience from Future Electronics Japan where he served as a sales manager, focusing on new business development.