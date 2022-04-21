Digi-Key looking to boost Japanese market development
Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has appointed Kashu Suzuki as regional business development manager – Japan, as the company is looking to enhance its Japanese market development.
Suzuki will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to drive the continuous growth of sales and customer experience in Japan.
"Japan has been a major market for Digi-Key globally and there is still a lot of untapped potential for us in the region," says Tony Ng, vice president, business development APAC at Digi-Key Electronics, in a press release. "We are excited to have Kashu on board who knows the country well and has extensive knowledge of creative, digital marketing and customer engagement. He will play a major role in the team driving continuous development of our business and bringing all the available solutions to our wide customer base in Japan."
Prior to his appointment with Digi-Key, Suzuki was a business development representative for Algolia, helping to expand their Japan market. He also brings with him experience from Future Electronics Japan where he served as a sales manager, focusing on new business development.
