© TSMC - for illustrative purposes only

Due to the explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, Shanghai has adopted a rolling lockdown policy since March and Kunshan City, a major production hub for the electronics industry near Shanghai, has also felt the impact, as previously reported by Evertiq.

TSMC confirmed to the Global Times on Wednesday that its operations in Shanghai back to full speed production, with only 70 percent of the workforce.

When Shanghai went into lockdown, the TSMC plant – which is located in the Songjiang district – implemented a so called closed-loop management between the fab and the dormitory; which is still in affect. Currently the production personnel, and those working from home, cover about 70% of the workforce – which according to TSMC is enough to reach full production.