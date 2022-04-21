© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Winbond says in an update that its DDR3 shipments makes up 30% of its total DRAM revenue and that it is projected to increase to 50% in 2024. The company continues to say that it will add new wafer capacity to its new fab in Kaohsiung, Taiwan from the fourth quarter 2022 – which Winbond says will offer more advanced manufacturing technologies.