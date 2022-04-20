© Nikon Precision Europe

Nikon Precision Europe (NPE) GmbH is the organisation supporting Nikon’s Lithography systems for its European customers.

The company has operated in the country since 1990’s with local staff supporting a number of multinational semiconductor customers. NPE started with a handful of local employees and now has close to 140 employees – this latest expansion will continue over the coming months with an additional 40 positions available across a range of skills, according to a report from IDA Ireland, the countrys Foreign Direct Investment agency.

“Our continued investment in Ireland underlines the importance Nikon places on the support of our customers locally as well as creating a technical hub that can support our worldwide semiconductor operations,” says NPE President Harumi Sawada in the report.

The expansion was supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.