Nikon Precision Europe to expand operations in Ireland
Nikon Precision Europe (NPE) plans to expand its operations in Kildare, Ireland with the opening of its new offices on Kildare Innovation Campus – creating 40 new jobs.
Nikon Precision Europe (NPE) GmbH is the organisation supporting Nikon’s Lithography systems for its European customers.
The company has operated in the country since 1990’s with local staff supporting a number of multinational semiconductor customers. NPE started with a handful of local employees and now has close to 140 employees – this latest expansion will continue over the coming months with an additional 40 positions available across a range of skills, according to a report from IDA Ireland, the countrys Foreign Direct Investment agency.
“Our continued investment in Ireland underlines the importance Nikon places on the support of our customers locally as well as creating a technical hub that can support our worldwide semiconductor operations,” says NPE President Harumi Sawada in the report.
The expansion was supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.
Mycronic’s latest answer is the MYPro I series 3D AOI, which leverages powerful machine learning algorithms to enable rapid programming and easy implementation of high-performance AOI for any operator in any production mix.