© Renesas Business | April 20, 2022
No damage to Renesas operations following earthquake
A seismic intensity 5 lower earthquake struck the northeastern Japan on April 19 at 8:16 a.m. local time, with Nakadori, Fukushima prefecture as the epicenter.
Renesas says in an update that there was no damage to the buildings, utility and manufacturing equipment of the Naka Factory, Ibaraki Prefecture, which is located nearby the epicenter. While some equipment halted operation and are being restarted, the Naka Factory is maintaining its operations.
The company says that so far it hasn't received any reports on the impact on its overall supply chain including suppliers and partner companies from this earthquake.
Moov expands leadership team as the company looks to grow Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has over the past months announced expansion after expansion. The company recently moved its HQ in Tempe, Arizona and has plans to triple headcount during the year.
Mobix Labs to acquire Advanced Interconnect Technologies Connectivity solutions provider for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks, Mobix Labs, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced Interconnect Technologies (AIT).
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group, the power of precision! Since 1999, ICAPE Group secures the supply chain of printed circuit boards and custom-made technical parts of key players in the world electronics industry. With nearly 3,000 active customers, the French based company, is developing and establishing itself as one of the world leaders in its sector.
TSMC: we expect capacity to remain tight throughout 2022 Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC saw it’s revenues for the first quarter of 2022 soar 35% compared to last year – supported by strong HPC and Automotive-related demand.
Foxconn acquires arQana’s wireless telecommunications business Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) announces the completion of the acquisition of arQana Technologies' Wireless Telecommunications business, and its merger with AchernarTek.
Ad
WT Microelectronics to acquire Excelpoint Technology Taiwanese electronic components distributor, WT Microelectronics, will acquire 100% of Singaporian distributor Excelpoint Technology via its subsidiary WT Semiconductor for SGD 232.2 million (about USD USD 171 million)
Ad
Axcelis ships multiple systems to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia Axcelis Technologies announces multiple shipments of its Purion Dragon high current implanter, including follow-on orders and a new customer penetration for advanced memory device fabrication.
Kioxia and WDC invest in new memory manufacturing facility Kioxia and Western Digital Corp. have finalised a formal agreement to jointly invest in the first phase of the Fab7 (Y7) manufacturing facility at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture of Japan.
Stellantis turns to Qualcomm to smarten up its cars Stellantis will leverage Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis advancements to deliver intelligent in-vehicle experiences across its 14 automotive brands beginning in 2024.
Würth Elektronik establishes subsidiary in Bulgaria Würth Elektronik, manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components, has founded a new subsidiary in Sofia.
Littelfuse acquires Embed Littelfuse says that the company has acquired Embed, a UK-based provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a range of applications serving transportation end markets.
Sponsored content by MycronicProgramming just got simpler. With the new MYPro I™ series 3D AOI Faster programming. Smarter guidance. Zero false calls. When it comes to advanced 3D AOI, demands are high and experienced operators are often in short supply.
Mycronic’s latest answer is the MYPro I series 3D AOI, which leverages powerful machine learning algorithms to enable rapid programming and easy implementation of high-performance AOI for any operator in any production mix.
Infineon to expand existing backend operations in Indonesia The German semiconductor giant says it is expanding its existing backend operations in Indonesia: PT Infineon Technologies Batam to purchase real estate from PT Unisem.
Intevac receives $54 million order for 200 Lean systems Intevac, a US supplier of thin-film processing systems, has received a $54 million order for multiple 200 Lean systems.
Intel opens it's $3 billion factory expansion in Oregon The US chipmaker has officially opened “Mod3” – a more than USD 3 billion investment to expand Intel’s D1X development factory in Hillsboro, Oregon.
From a distributors point of view – A2 Global Electronics It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call the events of the passed two years a “perfect storm”. The ongoing consolidation among component manufacturers, coupled with trade wars and a pandemic – and all that followed – has created an environment where the ability to adapt is a must.
EBV adds new supply of analog chips via distribution deal Avnet company EBV Elektronik, has entered into a new distribution agreement for the EMEA region with SG Micro Corp, a Chinese chip developer with a portfolio of analog ICs.
Ferrotec to set up manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia Japanese technology company, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, plans to invest USD 25 million to establish a manufacturing subsidiary named Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia (FTMM).
Ericsson suspends its business in Russia indefinitely In late February, Swedish telecom company suspended all deliveries to customers in Russia. Now, the company says that it will suspend its business in Russia indefinitely.
An ASML EUV system arrives at Intel's fab in Ireland Last month saw another key milestone for Fab 34 – Intel’s new fab development in Ireland. The first EUV lithography system arrived to the new fab.
Nanox opens South Korean semiconductor fabrication plant Medical imaging technology company, NANO-X IMAGING (Nanox), announces that it has opened its new semiconductor chip fabrication plant in South Korea.
Littelfuse to acquire C&K Switches Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to acquire C&K Switches at an enterprise value of USD 540 million.
Shanghai lockdowns limits ACM operational ability COVID-19 related restrictions in Shanghai are impacting employee access to – and logistics activities of – ACM Research's offices and production facilities in the city. The restrictions are limiting ACM’s ability to ship finished products to customers and to produce new products.
Rogers' looking to increase capacity in Germany Rogers Corporation’s Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) is making a further multi-million Euro investment into its site in Eschenbach, Germany, to add to the expansion plans announced back in August 2021.
Datwyler expands portfolio via US acquisition Datwyler has signed a contract to acquire the US company QSR from Q Holding and its private equity owner, 3i. Datwyler expects to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2022.
Dalrada acquires Deposition Technology Dalrada Corporation has acquired Deposition Technology, a manufacturer of chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems targeting semiconductor and MEMS manufacturers.
SCS opens new Vietnam site US-based Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (SCS) announces that the company has expanded its network with the addition of Specialty Coating Systems (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.
AI chip company Syntiant raises $55M to accelerate growth Syntiant Corp., has closed USD 55 million in new funding, bringing the total investment to more than USD 100 million since the company’s founding in 2017.Load more news