ASML is reporting net sales of EUR 3.53 billion for the first quarter of 2022. This was made up by 59 new lithography systems sold and the sale of three used lithography systems. Net income for the quarter amounted to EUR 695 million.

First quarter net bookings – which includes all system sales orders for which written authorisations have been accepted – amounted to EUR 6.97 billion. The company states in its first quarter report that its sales growth expectations for 2022 remains unchanged.

"Our first-quarter net sales came in at EUR 3.5 billion which is at the high end of our guidance. The gross margin of 49.0%, is as guided. Our first-quarter net bookings came in at EUR 7.0 billion, including EUR 2.5 billion from 0.33 NA and 0.55 NA EUV systems as well as very strong DUV bookings, reflecting the continued high demand for advanced and mature nodes," says ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink in the report.

The company expects second quarter net sales between EUR 5.1 billion and EUR 5.3 billion. ASML currently expects R&D costs of around EUR 790 million. For the full year, ASML continue to expect a revenue growth of around 20%.