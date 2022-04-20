Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© ASML Business | April 20, 2022

ASML: "demand is higher than our production capacity"

With the semiconductor shortage still plaguing the industry, it comes as no surprise that the Dutch manufacturer of semiconductor lithography systems is experiencing a higher demand than it is able to supply

ASML is reporting net sales of EUR 3.53 billion for the first quarter of 2022. This was made up by 59 new lithography systems sold and the sale of three used lithography systems. Net income for the quarter amounted to EUR 695 million.

First quarter net bookings – which includes all system sales orders for which written authorisations have been accepted – amounted to EUR 6.97 billion. The company states in its first quarter report that its sales growth expectations for 2022 remains unchanged.

"Our first-quarter net sales came in at EUR 3.5 billion which is at the high end of our guidance. The gross margin of 49.0%, is as guided. Our first-quarter net bookings came in at EUR 7.0 billion, including EUR 2.5 billion from 0.33 NA and 0.55 NA EUV systems as well as very strong DUV bookings, reflecting the continued high demand for advanced and mature nodes," says ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink in the report.

The company expects second quarter net sales between EUR 5.1 billion and EUR 5.3 billion. ASML currently expects R&D costs of around EUR 790 million. For the full year, ASML continue to expect a revenue growth of around 20%.

"We continue to see that the demand for our systems is higher than our current production capacity. We accommodate our customers through offering high-productivity upgrades and reducing cycle time in our factories, and we continue to offer a fast shipment process. In addition, we are actively working to significantly expand capacity together with our supply chain partners. In light of the demand and our plans to increase capacity, we expect to revisit our scenarios for 2025 and growth opportunities beyond," the CEO continues.

TSMC: we expect capacity to remain tight throughout 2022 Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC saw it’s revenues for the first quarter of 2022 soar 35% compared to last year – supported by strong HPC and Automotive-related demand.
Foxconn acquires arQana’s wireless telecommunications business Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) announces the completion of the acquisition of arQana Technologies' Wireless Telecommunications business, and its merger with AchernarTek.
WT Microelectronics to acquire Excelpoint Technology Taiwanese electronic components distributor, WT Microelectronics, will acquire 100% of Singaporian distributor Excelpoint Technology via its subsidiary WT Semiconductor for SGD 232.2 million (about USD USD 171 million)
Axcelis ships multiple systems to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia Axcelis Technologies announces multiple shipments of its Purion Dragon high current implanter, including follow-on orders and a new customer penetration for advanced memory device fabrication.
Ad
Kioxia and WDC invest in new memory manufacturing facility Kioxia and Western Digital Corp. have finalised a formal agreement to jointly invest in the first phase of the Fab7 (Y7) manufacturing facility at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture of Japan.
Ad
Stellantis turns to Qualcomm to smarten up its cars Stellantis will leverage Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis advancements to deliver intelligent in-vehicle experiences across its 14 automotive brands beginning in 2024.
Würth Elektronik establishes subsidiary in Bulgaria Würth Elektronik, manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components, has founded a new subsidiary in Sofia.
Littelfuse acquires Embed Littelfuse says that the company has acquired Embed, a UK-based provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a range of applications serving transportation end markets.
Infineon to expand existing backend operations in Indonesia The German semiconductor giant says it is expanding its existing backend operations in Indonesia: PT Infineon Technologies Batam to purchase real estate from PT Unisem.
Intevac receives $54 million order for 200 Lean systems Intevac, a US supplier of thin-film processing systems, has received a $54 million order for multiple 200 Lean systems.
Intel opens it's $3 billion factory expansion in Oregon The US chipmaker has officially opened “Mod3” – a more than USD 3 billion investment to expand Intel’s D1X development factory in Hillsboro, Oregon.
From a distributors point of view – A2 Global Electronics It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call the events of the passed two years a “perfect storm”. The ongoing consolidation among component manufacturers, coupled with trade wars and a pandemic – and all that followed – has created an environment where the ability to adapt is a must.
EBV adds new supply of analog chips via distribution deal Avnet company EBV Elektronik, has entered into a new distribution agreement for the EMEA region with SG Micro Corp, a Chinese chip developer with a portfolio of analog ICs.
Ferrotec to set up manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia Japanese technology company, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, plans to invest USD 25 million to establish a manufacturing subsidiary named Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia (FTMM).
Ericsson suspends its business in Russia indefinitely In late February, Swedish telecom company suspended all deliveries to customers in Russia. Now, the company says that it will suspend its business in Russia indefinitely.
An ASML EUV system arrives at Intel's fab in Ireland Last month saw another key milestone for Fab 34 – Intel’s new fab development in Ireland. The first EUV lithography system arrived to the new fab.
Nanox opens South Korean semiconductor fabrication plant Medical imaging technology company, NANO-X IMAGING (Nanox), announces that it has opened its new semiconductor chip fabrication plant in South Korea.
Littelfuse to acquire C&K Switches Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to acquire C&K Switches at an enterprise value of USD 540 million.
Shanghai lockdowns limits ACM operational ability COVID-19 related restrictions in Shanghai are impacting employee access to – and logistics activities of – ACM Research's offices and production facilities in the city. The restrictions are limiting ACM’s ability to ship finished products to customers and to produce new products.
Rogers' looking to increase capacity in Germany Rogers Corporation’s Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) is making a further multi-million Euro investment into its site in Eschenbach, Germany, to add to the expansion plans announced back in August 2021.
Datwyler expands portfolio via US acquisition Datwyler has signed a contract to acquire the US company QSR from Q Holding and its private equity owner, 3i. Datwyler expects to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2022.
Dalrada acquires Deposition Technology Dalrada Corporation has acquired Deposition Technology, a manufacturer of chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems targeting semiconductor and MEMS manufacturers.
SCS opens new Vietnam site US-based Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (SCS) announces that the company has expanded its network with the addition of Specialty Coating Systems (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.
AI chip company Syntiant raises $55M to accelerate growth Syntiant Corp., has closed USD 55 million in new funding, bringing the total investment to more than USD 100 million since the company’s founding in 2017.
Tiny Swedish radar sensor included in Japanese robot The A1 radar sensor from Swedish company Acconeer is used for presence and obstacle detection in a recently announced entertainment robot from a unnamed Japanese consumer electronics company.
Intel suspends operations in Russia The US chipmaker says it has suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows the company's earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus.
Load more news
April 15 2022 1:15 pm V20.5.6-2