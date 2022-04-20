© Moov

To realise the growth vision set out by the company, Moov has added Rajiv Chegu as the company’s head of operations and Andrew Wolstan as the company’s head of legal & corporate development.

Chegu and Wolstan join an executive team that comprises co-founder and CEO Steve Zhou, co-founder and Managing Director Maxam Yeung, Head of Technology Nick Griffith, Head of Finance James Qiu, and Head of Customer Success Raymond Mahon.

As previously reported by Evertiq, the company just recently moved into its new HQ on the16th floor at the 100 Mill building in Tempe. The move has provided the company with a total of 32,000 square feet of space. The new headquarters has also set the stage for the Moov's plan to increase its headcount by about 300% in 2022. The company stated in a previous press release that it is looking to employ more than 150 total employees by the end of this year.

“Rajiv will assist me with running the gamut of company operations: people, processes and strategy,” Zhou says in a press release. “His contributions will be integral to allowing Moov to innovate, and expand our product suite and market share. Andrew will be key to Moov’s growth, possessing ‘been-there-done-that’ legal experience that includes founding a tech company and taking it through the IPO. We will rely on his expertise to secure favorable agreements with customers where everyone wins.”

Chegu will be based at Moov’s second HQ in Austin, Texas. He most recently served as senior vice president of growth operations at Serent Capital, a private equity firm focused on middle-market, business-to-business software-as-a-service companies.

Wolstan, an attorney with broad-based legal and corporate development experience will be based in Los Angeles. He previously was with Canoo, a Texas-based electric-vehicle manufacturer that he co-founded in 2017, and where he served as general counsel. At Canoo, he was instrumental in taking the company from its formation through its public listing.

“These hires will allow us to remain laser-focused on delivering value and innovation to our customers. Our people are what drive Moov’s accelerating growth,” Zhou concludes.