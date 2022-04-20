Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Moov Business | April 20, 2022

Moov expands leadership team as the company looks to grow

Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has over the past months announced expansion after expansion. The company recently moved its HQ in Tempe, Arizona and has plans to triple headcount during the year.

To realise the growth vision set out by the company, Moov has added Rajiv Chegu as the company’s head of operations and Andrew Wolstan as the company’s head of legal & corporate development.

Chegu and Wolstan join an executive team that comprises co-founder and CEO Steve Zhou, co-founder and Managing Director Maxam Yeung, Head of Technology Nick Griffith, Head of Finance James Qiu, and Head of Customer Success Raymond Mahon.

As previously reported by Evertiq, the company just recently moved into its new HQ on the16th floor at the 100 Mill building in Tempe. The move has provided the company with a total of 32,000 square feet of space. The new headquarters has also set the stage for the Moov's plan to increase its headcount by about 300% in 2022. The company stated in a previous press release that it is looking to employ more than 150 total employees by the end of this year.

“Rajiv will assist me with running the gamut of company operations: people, processes and strategy,” Zhou says in a press release. “His contributions will be integral to allowing Moov to innovate, and expand our product suite and market share. Andrew will be key to Moov’s growth, possessing ‘been-there-done-that’ legal experience that includes founding a tech company and taking it through the IPO. We will rely on his expertise to secure favorable agreements with customers where everyone wins.”

Chegu will be based at Moov’s second HQ in Austin, Texas. He most recently served as senior vice president of growth operations at Serent Capital, a private equity firm focused on middle-market, business-to-business software-as-a-service companies. 

Wolstan, an attorney with broad-based legal and corporate development experience will be based in Los Angeles. He previously was with Canoo, a Texas-based electric-vehicle manufacturer that he co-founded in 2017, and where he served as general counsel. At Canoo, he was instrumental in taking the company from its formation through its public listing. 

 “These hires will allow us to remain laser-focused on delivering value and innovation to our customers. Our people are what drive Moov’s accelerating growth,”  Zhou concludes.

TSMC: we expect capacity to remain tight throughout 2022 Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC saw it’s revenues for the first quarter of 2022 soar 35% compared to last year – supported by strong HPC and Automotive-related demand.
Foxconn acquires arQana’s wireless telecommunications business Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) announces the completion of the acquisition of arQana Technologies' Wireless Telecommunications business, and its merger with AchernarTek.
WT Microelectronics to acquire Excelpoint Technology Taiwanese electronic components distributor, WT Microelectronics, will acquire 100% of Singaporian distributor Excelpoint Technology via its subsidiary WT Semiconductor for SGD 232.2 million (about USD USD 171 million)
Axcelis ships multiple systems to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia Axcelis Technologies announces multiple shipments of its Purion Dragon high current implanter, including follow-on orders and a new customer penetration for advanced memory device fabrication.
Ad
Kioxia and WDC invest in new memory manufacturing facility Kioxia and Western Digital Corp. have finalised a formal agreement to jointly invest in the first phase of the Fab7 (Y7) manufacturing facility at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture of Japan.
Ad
Stellantis turns to Qualcomm to smarten up its cars Stellantis will leverage Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis advancements to deliver intelligent in-vehicle experiences across its 14 automotive brands beginning in 2024.
Würth Elektronik establishes subsidiary in Bulgaria Würth Elektronik, manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components, has founded a new subsidiary in Sofia.
Littelfuse acquires Embed Littelfuse says that the company has acquired Embed, a UK-based provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a range of applications serving transportation end markets.
Infineon to expand existing backend operations in Indonesia The German semiconductor giant says it is expanding its existing backend operations in Indonesia: PT Infineon Technologies Batam to purchase real estate from PT Unisem.
Intevac receives $54 million order for 200 Lean systems Intevac, a US supplier of thin-film processing systems, has received a $54 million order for multiple 200 Lean systems.
Intel opens it's $3 billion factory expansion in Oregon The US chipmaker has officially opened “Mod3” – a more than USD 3 billion investment to expand Intel’s D1X development factory in Hillsboro, Oregon.
From a distributors point of view – A2 Global Electronics It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call the events of the passed two years a “perfect storm”. The ongoing consolidation among component manufacturers, coupled with trade wars and a pandemic – and all that followed – has created an environment where the ability to adapt is a must.
EBV adds new supply of analog chips via distribution deal Avnet company EBV Elektronik, has entered into a new distribution agreement for the EMEA region with SG Micro Corp, a Chinese chip developer with a portfolio of analog ICs.
Ferrotec to set up manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia Japanese technology company, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, plans to invest USD 25 million to establish a manufacturing subsidiary named Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia (FTMM).
Ericsson suspends its business in Russia indefinitely In late February, Swedish telecom company suspended all deliveries to customers in Russia. Now, the company says that it will suspend its business in Russia indefinitely.
An ASML EUV system arrives at Intel's fab in Ireland Last month saw another key milestone for Fab 34 – Intel’s new fab development in Ireland. The first EUV lithography system arrived to the new fab.
Nanox opens South Korean semiconductor fabrication plant Medical imaging technology company, NANO-X IMAGING (Nanox), announces that it has opened its new semiconductor chip fabrication plant in South Korea.
Littelfuse to acquire C&K Switches Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to acquire C&K Switches at an enterprise value of USD 540 million.
Shanghai lockdowns limits ACM operational ability COVID-19 related restrictions in Shanghai are impacting employee access to – and logistics activities of – ACM Research's offices and production facilities in the city. The restrictions are limiting ACM’s ability to ship finished products to customers and to produce new products.
Rogers' looking to increase capacity in Germany Rogers Corporation’s Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) is making a further multi-million Euro investment into its site in Eschenbach, Germany, to add to the expansion plans announced back in August 2021.
Datwyler expands portfolio via US acquisition Datwyler has signed a contract to acquire the US company QSR from Q Holding and its private equity owner, 3i. Datwyler expects to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2022.
Dalrada acquires Deposition Technology Dalrada Corporation has acquired Deposition Technology, a manufacturer of chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems targeting semiconductor and MEMS manufacturers.
SCS opens new Vietnam site US-based Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (SCS) announces that the company has expanded its network with the addition of Specialty Coating Systems (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.
AI chip company Syntiant raises $55M to accelerate growth Syntiant Corp., has closed USD 55 million in new funding, bringing the total investment to more than USD 100 million since the company’s founding in 2017.
Tiny Swedish radar sensor included in Japanese robot The A1 radar sensor from Swedish company Acconeer is used for presence and obstacle detection in a recently announced entertainment robot from a unnamed Japanese consumer electronics company.
Intel suspends operations in Russia The US chipmaker says it has suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows the company's earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus.
Load more news
April 15 2022 1:15 pm V20.5.6-2