The merger with AchernarTek aims to enable the birth of a global RF semiconductor component supplier, with the intent to support Foxconn and third-party customers in the Wireless Telecommunications markets, including applications in Automotive and 5G Infrastructure.

In a press release Foxconn states that the transaction will enable arQana Taiwan, arQana Belgium, and AchernarTek not only to continue developing their products for Wireless Telecommunications Infrastructure, but also expand the company’s footprints in the growing Connected Cars and Electric Vehicle (EV) market.

“Foxconn is a company that shares our vision to be the brightest star in the 5G universe. This acquisition benefits enormously our customers, accelerating our product introductions, shortening components’ time to market, and helping the future growth of the business. We look forward to benefiting the whole 5G infrastructure industry with the adoption of our components and products” said Glenn Vandevoorde, CEO of iCana and former CEO of arQana, in the press release. “With the support of Foxconn, we will continue to use our expertise to create new products and penetrate new markets to cover the semiconductor needs of multiple industries, starting with semiconductor components for Electric Vehicles.”

AchernarTek, arQana Taiwan, and arQana Belgium will now unify their operations and expertise under the new brand name “iCana”.