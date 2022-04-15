Ad
© Axcelis Technologies Business | April 15, 2022

Axcelis ships multiple systems to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia

Axcelis Technologies announces multiple shipments of its Purion Dragon high current implanter, including follow-on orders and a new customer penetration for advanced memory device fabrication.

The Purion Dragon has a high current implanter architecture, featuring orthogonal beam optics, designed to address critical implant steps for advanced memory and logic applications. The systems shipped in the first and second quarter of 2022. The company did not provide any details on the customers other than that they are based in Asia.

”The Purion Dragon was developed to address chipmakers' most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains for high current applications,” says Executive Vice President, Product Development, Bill Bintz, in a press release. ”We're pleased to support our existing customer's fab capacity expansion and are also excited about our new customer penetration.” 

Würth Elektronik establishes subsidiary in Bulgaria Würth Elektronik, manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components, has founded a new subsidiary in Sofia.
Littelfuse acquires Embed Littelfuse says that the company has acquired Embed, a UK-based provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a range of applications serving transportation end markets.
Infineon to expand existing backend operations in Indonesia The German semiconductor giant says it is expanding its existing backend operations in Indonesia: PT Infineon Technologies Batam to purchase real estate from PT Unisem.
Intevac receives $54 million order for 200 Lean systems Intevac, a US supplier of thin-film processing systems, has received a $54 million order for multiple 200 Lean systems.
Intel opens it's $3 billion factory expansion in Oregon The US chipmaker has officially opened “Mod3” – a more than USD 3 billion investment to expand Intel’s D1X development factory in Hillsboro, Oregon.
From a distributors point of view – A2 Global Electronics It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call the events of the passed two years a “perfect storm”. The ongoing consolidation among component manufacturers, coupled with trade wars and a pandemic – and all that followed – has created an environment where the ability to adapt is a must.
EBV adds new supply of analog chips via distribution deal Avnet company EBV Elektronik, has entered into a new distribution agreement for the EMEA region with SG Micro Corp, a Chinese chip developer with a portfolio of analog ICs.
Ferrotec to set up manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia Japanese technology company, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, plans to invest USD 25 million to establish a manufacturing subsidiary named Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia (FTMM).
Ericsson suspends its business in Russia indefinitely In late February, Swedish telecom company suspended all deliveries to customers in Russia. Now, the company says that it will suspend its business in Russia indefinitely.
An ASML EUV system arrives at Intel's fab in Ireland Last month saw another key milestone for Fab 34 – Intel’s new fab development in Ireland. The first EUV lithography system arrived to the new fab.
Nanox opens South Korean semiconductor fabrication plant Medical imaging technology company, NANO-X IMAGING (Nanox), announces that it has opened its new semiconductor chip fabrication plant in South Korea.
Littelfuse to acquire C&K Switches Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to acquire C&K Switches at an enterprise value of USD 540 million.
Shanghai lockdowns limits ACM operational ability COVID-19 related restrictions in Shanghai are impacting employee access to – and logistics activities of – ACM Research's offices and production facilities in the city. The restrictions are limiting ACM’s ability to ship finished products to customers and to produce new products.
Rogers' looking to increase capacity in Germany Rogers Corporation’s Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) is making a further multi-million Euro investment into its site in Eschenbach, Germany, to add to the expansion plans announced back in August 2021.
Datwyler expands portfolio via US acquisition Datwyler has signed a contract to acquire the US company QSR from Q Holding and its private equity owner, 3i. Datwyler expects to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2022.
Dalrada acquires Deposition Technology Dalrada Corporation has acquired Deposition Technology, a manufacturer of chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems targeting semiconductor and MEMS manufacturers.
SCS opens new Vietnam site US-based Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (SCS) announces that the company has expanded its network with the addition of Specialty Coating Systems (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.
AI chip company Syntiant raises $55M to accelerate growth Syntiant Corp., has closed USD 55 million in new funding, bringing the total investment to more than USD 100 million since the company’s founding in 2017.
Tiny Swedish radar sensor included in Japanese robot The A1 radar sensor from Swedish company Acconeer is used for presence and obstacle detection in a recently announced entertainment robot from a unnamed Japanese consumer electronics company.
Intel suspends operations in Russia The US chipmaker says it has suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows the company's earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus.
Kioxia starts the construction of Fab2 at its Kitakami plant The memory specialist has broken ground for its new semiconductor fabrication facility (Fab2) at its Kitakami Plant in Iwate Prefecture, Japan.
Micron appoints new Chief Financial Officer US chipmaker Micron Technology is appointing Mark Murphy as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer effective April 18, 2022.
Smith relocates its Berlin office The electronic component distributor’s Berlin sales office has moved to a new, expanded space in the heart of the city.
AMD acquires Pensando for $1.9 billion AMD has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pensando for approximately USD 1.9 billion before working capital and other adjustments.
Yageo to sell historic Tokin plant in Sendai Yageo has sold a manufacturing plant located in Sendai, Japan belonging to its subsidiary, Tokin Corporation.
Lars Hansen to handle Nordic sales at Memphis Electronic Memory specialist distributor MEMPHIS Electronic has appointed Lars Hansen as sales manager for its Nordic region consisting of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Baltic States.
