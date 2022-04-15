Axcelis ships multiple systems to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia
Axcelis Technologies announces multiple shipments of its Purion Dragon high current implanter, including follow-on orders and a new customer penetration for advanced memory device fabrication.
The Purion Dragon has a high current implanter architecture, featuring orthogonal beam optics, designed to address critical implant steps for advanced memory and logic applications. The systems shipped in the first and second quarter of 2022. The company did not provide any details on the customers other than that they are based in Asia.
”The Purion Dragon was developed to address chipmakers' most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains for high current applications,” says Executive Vice President, Product Development, Bill Bintz, in a press release. ”We're pleased to support our existing customer's fab capacity expansion and are also excited about our new customer penetration.”