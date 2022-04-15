© Stellantis

“Our technology collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is another example of how we are identifying industry leaders to work alongside our passionate and talented internal teams as we transform our vehicles through a software-defined approach. This will ultimately better meet the needs of our customers’ lifestyles through safe, personalized, and always-connected features,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, in a press release.

Stellantis will leverage the Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms and 5G capabilities for telematics systems.The agreement will also facilitate Stellantis’ plan to merge all software domains into High Performance Computers, leveraging the high-performance, low-power Snapdragon Automotive Platforms across all major vehicle domains as well as contribute to securing Stellantis’ supply chain on strategic components.

“Qualcomm is honored to expand our work with Stellantis to redefine vehicles in the 21st century by bringing Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions to their future vehicles,” says Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated. “By creating open, scalable, and comprehensive automotive platforms that encompass semiconductors, systems, software, and services, we are empowering Stellantis, as well as the broader automotive ecosystem, to lead the transformation to the digital era of automobiles.”

Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will also be used to enhance STLA Brain, bringing a new level of digital intelligence for convenience and safety, and helping to enhance the in-vehicle personal assistant capabilities with highly intuitive AI features.