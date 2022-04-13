© Wurth Elektronik

Würth Elektronik Bulgaria EOOD starts with seven employees. The move into the new business premises in the Business Park Sofia is a milestone in itself – In 2013, the current Managing Director Dimitar Vasilev started with 14 active customers. In 2018, a second sales representative was added, followed by a third in 2021.

Among the 170 customers are well-known companies such as Festo Production, KATEK electronic Bulgaria, VEAS Bulgaria, Sanmina Bulgaria, Integrated Micro-Electronics and Sensata Technologies Bulgaria.

With three engineers in the field and one engineer in the office, the small team has a combined 60 years of professional experience in electronics.