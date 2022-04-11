© otnaydur dreamstime.com

“We are very pleased to partner with EBV in the EMEA region. EBV has a dedicated sales network in over 60 locations, with a strong emphasis on analog as well as experience in extensive applications. With the energetic support of our field sales and FAE colleagues at EBV, we aim to become a top EBV product line and to be recognized in the near future as a top-three analog brand name by industrial customers in EMEA,” says Leo Liu, Global Sales Vice President at SG Micro in a press release.

Based in Beijing, China, SG Micro specialises in high-performance and high-quality analog semiconductors designed for use in a range of applications across wireless communication, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The company has developed more than 3500 analog products and its product portfolio includes precision signal-conditioning devices and energy-efficient power-management ICs.