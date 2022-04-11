EBV adds new supply of analog chips via distribution deal
Avnet company EBV Elektronik, has entered into a new distribution agreement for the EMEA region with SG Micro Corp, a Chinese chip developer with a portfolio of analog ICs.
“We are very pleased to partner with EBV in the EMEA region. EBV has a dedicated sales network in over 60 locations, with a strong emphasis on analog as well as experience in extensive applications. With the energetic support of our field sales and FAE colleagues at EBV, we aim to become a top EBV product line and to be recognized in the near future as a top-three analog brand name by industrial customers in EMEA,” says Leo Liu, Global Sales Vice President at SG Micro in a press release.
Based in Beijing, China, SG Micro specialises in high-performance and high-quality analog semiconductors designed for use in a range of applications across wireless communication, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The company has developed more than 3500 analog products and its product portfolio includes precision signal-conditioning devices and energy-efficient power-management ICs.
“This signing makes a valued addition to our analog portfolio,” adds Thomas Staudinger, President at EBV Elektronik. “SG Micro has more than proved itself as a fast-emerging company and a future silicon leader by offering a rich combination of innovation, quality, and product availability, all bound together with the knowledge of how to make world-class analog products.”