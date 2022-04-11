Ad
© otnaydur dreamstime.com Business | April 11, 2022

EBV adds new supply of analog chips via distribution deal

Avnet company EBV Elektronik, has entered into a new distribution agreement for the EMEA region with SG Micro Corp, a Chinese chip developer with a portfolio of analog ICs.

“We are very pleased to partner with EBV in the EMEA region. EBV has a dedicated sales network in over 60 locations, with a strong emphasis on analog as well as experience in extensive applications. With the energetic support of our field sales and FAE colleagues at EBV, we aim to become a top EBV product line and to be recognized in the near future as a top-three analog brand name by industrial customers in EMEA,” says Leo Liu, Global Sales Vice President at SG Micro in a press release.

Based in Beijing, China, SG Micro specialises in high-performance and high-quality analog semiconductors designed for use in a range of applications across wireless communication, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The company has developed more than 3500 analog products and its product portfolio includes precision signal-conditioning devices and energy-efficient power-management ICs. 

“This signing makes a valued addition to our analog portfolio,” adds Thomas Staudinger, President at EBV Elektronik. “SG Micro has more than proved itself as a fast-emerging company and a future silicon leader by offering a rich combination of innovation, quality, and product availability, all bound together with the knowledge of how to make world-class analog products.”

An ASML EUV system arrives at Intel's fab in Ireland Last month saw another key milestone for Fab 34 – Intel’s new fab development in Ireland. The first EUV lithography system arrived to the new fab.
Nanox opens South Korean semiconductor fabrication plant Medical imaging technology company, NANO-X IMAGING (Nanox), announces that it has opened its new semiconductor chip fabrication plant in South Korea.
Littelfuse to acquire C&K Switches Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to acquire C&K Switches at an enterprise value of USD 540 million.
Shanghai lockdowns limits ACM operational ability COVID-19 related restrictions in Shanghai are impacting employee access to – and logistics activities of – ACM Research's offices and production facilities in the city. The restrictions are limiting ACM’s ability to ship finished products to customers and to produce new products.
Rogers' looking to increase capacity in Germany Rogers Corporation’s Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) is making a further multi-million Euro investment into its site in Eschenbach, Germany, to add to the expansion plans announced back in August 2021.
Datwyler expands portfolio via US acquisition Datwyler has signed a contract to acquire the US company QSR from Q Holding and its private equity owner, 3i. Datwyler expects to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2022.
Dalrada acquires Deposition Technology Dalrada Corporation has acquired Deposition Technology, a manufacturer of chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems targeting semiconductor and MEMS manufacturers.
SCS opens new Vietnam site US-based Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (SCS) announces that the company has expanded its network with the addition of Specialty Coating Systems (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.
AI chip company Syntiant raises $55M to accelerate growth Syntiant Corp., has closed USD 55 million in new funding, bringing the total investment to more than USD 100 million since the company’s founding in 2017.
Tiny Swedish radar sensor included in Japanese robot The A1 radar sensor from Swedish company Acconeer is used for presence and obstacle detection in a recently announced entertainment robot from a unnamed Japanese consumer electronics company.
Intel suspends operations in Russia The US chipmaker says it has suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows the company's earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus.
Kioxia starts the construction of Fab2 at its Kitakami plant The memory specialist has broken ground for its new semiconductor fabrication facility (Fab2) at its Kitakami Plant in Iwate Prefecture, Japan.
Micron appoints new Chief Financial Officer US chipmaker Micron Technology is appointing Mark Murphy as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer effective April 18, 2022.
Smith relocates its Berlin office The electronic component distributor’s Berlin sales office has moved to a new, expanded space in the heart of the city.
AMD acquires Pensando for $1.9 billion AMD has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pensando for approximately USD 1.9 billion before working capital and other adjustments.
Yageo to sell historic Tokin plant in Sendai Yageo has sold a manufacturing plant located in Sendai, Japan belonging to its subsidiary, Tokin Corporation.
Lars Hansen to handle Nordic sales at Memphis Electronic Memory specialist distributor MEMPHIS Electronic has appointed Lars Hansen as sales manager for its Nordic region consisting of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Baltic States.
Toppan carves out semiconductor photomask business Japanese electronics company, Toppan, has entered into a share transfer agreement to carve out its semiconductor photomask business and establish a new company, Toppan Photomask, with Japanese private equity company Integral Corporation as an investment partner.
Seoul Semi relocated HQ of Automobile Division to Germany
Presto Engineering's US-based assets now in Integra's hands Integra Technologies has completed the purchase of Presto Engineering's US-based test assets.
BluGlass completes acquisition of US laser diode fab Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass has completed its acquisition of a 19,000 square feet purpose-built commercial laser diode production facility lease and manufacturing equipment in Silicon Valley for USD 2.5 million.
Samsung’s Xian expansion goes live – full speed ahead The South Korean semiconductor manufacturer recently completed the expansion of its second NAND flash plant in Xian, China and is now ready for full scale production.
SkyWater Florida achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification US semiconductor manufacturer, SkyWater Technology, announces that its Florida facility has achieved ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System certification to support domestic heterogenous integration solutions.
Tokyo Electron expands to meet semiconductor demand To meet the recent rise in demand in the semiconductor market, Tokyo Electron (TEL) says that it will construct a new development building at the Koshi Office, located on the Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan,
Fujifilm's ready to supply the semiconductor industry with completed expansion FUJIFILM Electronic Materials USA, who supplies chemicals and materials for the semiconductor industry, has completed its USD 88 million expansion of its electronic materials facility in Mesa, Arizona.
PowerPhotonic expands – finds first US manufacturing site PowerPhotonic, a Scottish designer and manufacturer of wafer scale optics for advanced lasers and optical systems, is making a push across the Atlantic as the company expands into North America.
