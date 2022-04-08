© Nanox

The facility is operational and will be the main production site of Nanox MEMS known as Nanox.SOURCE, a chip that produces the digital X-ray source for the company’s Nanox.ARC system, a 3D medical imaging system.

Nanox says in a press release that it expects to get to scale for production by mid-year 2022. Additionally, Nanox has been building its production line capabilities and establishing an operational assembly line at its Israeli facility to enable an expected ramp up in production and preparation for shipments of the Nanox.ARC system.

The new facility is an advanced fabrication plant, dedicated to the production of MEMS. Located next to the semiconductor cluster in Yongin, South Korea, the Nanox facility spans 12,000 square meters, including a 1,200-square-meter MEMS clean room.

“Amidst a global supply chain crisis, the new facility enables Nanox to produce our own supply of semiconductor chips that are integral to the Nanox.ARC,” says Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer of Nanox, in the press release. “Our new fabrication plant is an important part of our strategy of vertical integration to ensure we can deliver a global, connected medical imaging solution with the potential to meaningfully expand delivery of healthcare.”

The facility is designed to perform advanced semiconductor fabrication practices, including 200nm photolithography using a krypton fluoride (KrF) scanner, electrochemical metal etching, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) of thin films, dry etching, wet and chemical etching, chip inspection and testing in vacuum, and C-module packaging for X-ray tubes.