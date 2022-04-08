Ad
© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | April 08, 2022

Littelfuse to acquire C&K Switches

Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to acquire C&K Switches at an enterprise value of USD 540 million.

C&K Switches is a designer and manufacturer of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions with a global presence across a broad range of end markets, including industrial, transportation, aerospace, and datacom. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with facilities located around the world, C&K Switches has annualised sales of over USD 200 million.

"We are excited to welcome C&K Switches employees to the Littelfuse team," says Deepak Nayar, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Electronics Business in a press release. "With its strong brand reputation, a long history of design excellence and high-performing products, the addition of C&K Switches will enhance our presence and growth in our target markets. Our complementary go-to-market models — through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution — and expanded product portfolio will serve as a platform for future growth."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2022.

Rogers' looking to increase capacity in Germany Rogers Corporation’s Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) is making a further multi-million Euro investment into its site in Eschenbach, Germany, to add to the expansion plans announced back in August 2021.
Datwyler expands portfolio via US acquisition Datwyler has signed a contract to acquire the US company QSR from Q Holding and its private equity owner, 3i. Datwyler expects to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2022.
Dalrada acquires Deposition Technology Dalrada Corporation has acquired Deposition Technology, a manufacturer of chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems targeting semiconductor and MEMS manufacturers.
SCS opens new Vietnam site US-based Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (SCS) announces that the company has expanded its network with the addition of Specialty Coating Systems (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.
AI chip company Syntiant raises $55M to accelerate growth Syntiant Corp., has closed USD 55 million in new funding, bringing the total investment to more than USD 100 million since the company’s founding in 2017.
Tiny Swedish radar sensor included in Japanese robot The A1 radar sensor from Swedish company Acconeer is used for presence and obstacle detection in a recently announced entertainment robot from a unnamed Japanese consumer electronics company.
Intel suspends operations in Russia The US chipmaker says it has suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows the company's earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus.
Kioxia starts the construction of Fab2 at its Kitakami plant The memory specialist has broken ground for its new semiconductor fabrication facility (Fab2) at its Kitakami Plant in Iwate Prefecture, Japan.
Micron appoints new Chief Financial Officer US chipmaker Micron Technology is appointing Mark Murphy as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer effective April 18, 2022.
Smith relocates its Berlin office The electronic component distributor’s Berlin sales office has moved to a new, expanded space in the heart of the city.
AMD acquires Pensando for $1.9 billion AMD has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pensando for approximately USD 1.9 billion before working capital and other adjustments.
Yageo to sell historic Tokin plant in Sendai Yageo has sold a manufacturing plant located in Sendai, Japan belonging to its subsidiary, Tokin Corporation.
Lars Hansen to handle Nordic sales at Memphis Electronic Memory specialist distributor MEMPHIS Electronic has appointed Lars Hansen as sales manager for its Nordic region consisting of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Baltic States.
Toppan carves out semiconductor photomask business Japanese electronics company, Toppan, has entered into a share transfer agreement to carve out its semiconductor photomask business and establish a new company, Toppan Photomask, with Japanese private equity company Integral Corporation as an investment partner.
Seoul Semi relocated HQ of Automobile Division to Germany
Presto Engineering's US-based assets now in Integra's hands Integra Technologies has completed the purchase of Presto Engineering's US-based test assets.
BluGlass completes acquisition of US laser diode fab Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass has completed its acquisition of a 19,000 square feet purpose-built commercial laser diode production facility lease and manufacturing equipment in Silicon Valley for USD 2.5 million.
Samsung’s Xian expansion goes live – full speed ahead The South Korean semiconductor manufacturer recently completed the expansion of its second NAND flash plant in Xian, China and is now ready for full scale production.
SkyWater Florida achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification US semiconductor manufacturer, SkyWater Technology, announces that its Florida facility has achieved ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System certification to support domestic heterogenous integration solutions.
Tokyo Electron expands to meet semiconductor demand To meet the recent rise in demand in the semiconductor market, Tokyo Electron (TEL) says that it will construct a new development building at the Koshi Office, located on the Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan,
Fujifilm's ready to supply the semiconductor industry with completed expansion FUJIFILM Electronic Materials USA, who supplies chemicals and materials for the semiconductor industry, has completed its USD 88 million expansion of its electronic materials facility in Mesa, Arizona.
PowerPhotonic expands – finds first US manufacturing site PowerPhotonic, a Scottish designer and manufacturer of wafer scale optics for advanced lasers and optical systems, is making a push across the Atlantic as the company expands into North America.
SK hynix's CEO is eying a potential acquisition of Arm The South Korean chip giant is reportedly reviewing the potential to acquire Arm through a consortium, following the British semiconductor company’s recent failed merger with Nvidia.
From a distributors point of view – Alantys Technology When the market experiences great change, whether that be due to structural changes in the landscape or due to world events, information becomes key; and having the ability to provide information – or rather market intelligence – becomes a lever for business success.
SEMIKRON and Danfoss Silicon Power join forces German manufacturer of power modules, SEMIKRON, is teaming up with Danish power module design and manufacturing company, Danfoss Silicon Power, to create a joint business specialised in power electronics and focusing on power semiconductor modules.
Murata completes its acquisition of Resonant The Japanese manufacturer of ceramic-based passive electronic component has completed its acquisition of RF filter design company Resonant.
