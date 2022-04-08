© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

C&K Switches is a designer and manufacturer of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions with a global presence across a broad range of end markets, including industrial, transportation, aerospace, and datacom. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with facilities located around the world, C&K Switches has annualised sales of over USD 200 million.

"We are excited to welcome C&K Switches employees to the Littelfuse team," says Deepak Nayar, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Electronics Business in a press release. "With its strong brand reputation, a long history of design excellence and high-performing products, the addition of C&K Switches will enhance our presence and growth in our target markets. Our complementary go-to-market models — through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution — and expanded product portfolio will serve as a platform for future growth."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2022.