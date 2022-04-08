© ACM Research Inc

Spot lockdowns in mid-March began to impact a number of ACM’s employees and led to a closure of ACM’s administrative and R&D offices in Zhangjiang in the Pudong district of Shanghai. A subsequent lockdown of the entire Pudong region of Shanghai was imposed in late March, and has impacted the operation of ACM’s Chuansha production facility, the company writes in an update.

ACM says that it currently anticipates that the restrictions will be lifted within a few weeks, and at that point the company will be able to resume normal operations.

As a result of the lockdowns in Shanghai – and the operational limitations that follows – ACM expects that its revenues for the first quarter of 2022 will be significantly below its plan, which had not anticipated any COVID-19 restrictions.

However, ACM believes the impact of the restrictions will be temporary, with some revenue being deferred from 1Q22 until later in the fiscal year, and therefore the company is maintaining its revenue outlook for the full year 2022 in the range of USD 365 million to USD 405 million.