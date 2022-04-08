© Rogers Corporation

This additional investment is targeted at increasing the company's capacity of curamik AMB (Active Metal Brazed) and DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates – allowing the company to meet growing demand from the automotive, renewable energy and industrial market segments.

The first phase of the expansion is currently scheduled to be completed during the second half of 2022, with ongoing increases coming on line throughout 2023, a press release reads.

This is the latest in a series of investments totalling tens of millions of Euro in the production capacity and capability at the Eschenbach location. Whereas earlier investments have been focused on advanced AMB capability, this current investment round will increase the capability and capacity across the entire curamik portfolio.