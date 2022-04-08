© Datwyler

Datwyler says in a press release that the planned acquisition of the US company QSR will strategically expand the company's existing portfolio and geographic footprint. QSR is a supplier of high-quality seals and components for electrical connectors made of silicone.

With the acquisition, Datwyler will become a supplier of system-critical sealing solutions for electrical connectors for a diverse range of industries, which will open up new exciting niche markets for us. With QSR, Datwyler significantly strengthens its market positions in North America and Asia, and will thus be able to reduce our dependency on the European market.

The new independent Connectors business unit will also enable the company to cross sell with its Mobility and General Industry business units.