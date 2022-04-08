© Dalrada

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Dalrada Energy Services as the division pushes forward in the modernisation of energy efficient products and services, including heat pumps. DepTec is well positioned to expand its market share in the semiconductor industry during a time of unprecedented growth due to the worldwide shortage of microchips.

“Adding DepTec to Dalrada’s technology division creates synergies with pressure-based systems, software controls, system integration, and field service support with Likido Green Energy heat pumps and other products,” said Dalrada’s Chairman and CEO, Brian Bonar in a press release. “The acquisition allows both teams to expand capacity and improve design and support for Dalrada’s range of field-based equipment.”

DepTec operates globally, providing manufacturing equipment and services from its facilities in Livingston, Scotland, and through its sales and finance offices located in Devon, England. For semiconductor, MEMS, and medical and optoelectronics device manufacturers, DepTec manufactures chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and services advanced vacuum and plasma technology-based systems as well as control systems and software solutions for the semiconductor industry.