The ISO 9001:2015-certified facility will provide conformal coating services to customers across the consumer and industrial electronics, transportation, aerospace and medical device industries.

“The opening of the new location in the Bac Ninh Province of Vietnam is in alignment with the company’s strategic goals of expanding into regions to service existing customers more locally and grow the business with new customers in the region. Our staff has been diligently working through 2021 to develop the facility and train staff in preparation for high-volume production and applications development,” says president and CEO Tim Bender in a press release.

With the addition of the Vietnam site, SCS now operates 21 coating facilities around the world, nine in the Americas, seven in Asia and five in Europe.