© Acconeer Components | April 07, 2022
Tiny Swedish radar sensor included in Japanese robot
The A1 radar sensor from Swedish company Acconeer is used for presence and obstacle detection in a recently announced entertainment robot from a unnamed Japanese consumer electronics company.
The initial potential value of the launch is estimated to USD 150,000 annually for Acconeer, based on forecasts from the manufacturer. The product will initially be launched on the Japanese market, a press release reads.
"We are very pleased to see one of the most well-known global consumer electronics brands - which put very strict requirements production quality and corporate maturity - use our sensors, and we look forward to seeing how the product will be received by the market in Japan and later also internationally," says Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer.
Micron appoints new Chief Financial Officer US chipmaker Micron Technology is appointing Mark Murphy as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer effective April 18, 2022.
Smith relocates its Berlin office The electronic component distributor’s Berlin sales office has moved to a new, expanded space in the heart of the city.
AMD acquires Pensando for $1.9 billion AMD has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pensando for approximately USD 1.9 billion before working capital and other adjustments.
Yageo to sell historic Tokin plant in Sendai Yageo has sold a manufacturing plant located in Sendai, Japan belonging to its subsidiary, Tokin Corporation.
Lars Hansen to handle Nordic sales at Memphis Electronic Memory specialist distributor MEMPHIS Electronic has appointed Lars Hansen as sales manager for its Nordic region consisting of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Baltic States.
Toppan carves out semiconductor photomask business Japanese electronics company, Toppan, has entered into a share transfer agreement to carve out its semiconductor photomask business and establish a new company, Toppan Photomask, with Japanese private equity company Integral Corporation as an investment partner.
Presto Engineering's US-based assets now in Integra's hands Integra Technologies has completed the purchase of Presto Engineering's US-based test assets.
BluGlass completes acquisition of US laser diode fab Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass has completed its acquisition of a 19,000 square feet purpose-built commercial laser diode production facility lease and manufacturing equipment in Silicon Valley for USD 2.5 million.
Samsung’s Xian expansion goes live – full speed ahead The South Korean semiconductor manufacturer recently completed the expansion of its second NAND flash plant in Xian, China and is now ready for full scale production.
SkyWater Florida achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification US semiconductor manufacturer, SkyWater Technology, announces that its Florida facility has achieved ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System certification to support domestic heterogenous integration solutions.
Tokyo Electron expands to meet semiconductor demand To meet the recent rise in demand in the semiconductor market, Tokyo Electron (TEL) says that it will construct a new development building at the Koshi Office, located on the Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan,
Fujifilm's ready to supply the semiconductor industry with completed expansion FUJIFILM Electronic Materials USA, who supplies chemicals and materials for the semiconductor industry, has completed its USD 88 million expansion of its electronic materials facility in Mesa, Arizona.
PowerPhotonic expands – finds first US manufacturing site PowerPhotonic, a Scottish designer and manufacturer of wafer scale optics for advanced lasers and optical systems, is making a push across the Atlantic as the company expands into North America.
SK hynix's CEO is eying a potential acquisition of Arm The South Korean chip giant is reportedly reviewing the potential to acquire Arm through a consortium, following the British semiconductor company’s recent failed merger with Nvidia.
From a distributors point of view – Alantys Technology When the market experiences great change, whether that be due to structural changes in the landscape or due to world events, information becomes key; and having the ability to provide information – or rather market intelligence – becomes a lever for business success.
SEMIKRON and Danfoss Silicon Power join forces German manufacturer of power modules, SEMIKRON, is teaming up with Danish power module design and manufacturing company, Danfoss Silicon Power, to create a joint business specialised in power electronics and focusing on power semiconductor modules.
Murata completes its acquisition of Resonant The Japanese manufacturer of ceramic-based passive electronic component has completed its acquisition of RF filter design company Resonant.
CFO to leave Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics announces the departure of Christopher Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective 1 April, 2022.
Vyrian invests in Hentec/RPS systems Texas-based Vyrian Incorporated has purchased a Pulsar solderability test system and a Photon steam aging system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation.
AEMtec's expansion in Berlin-Adlershof stands ready Back in July 2020, AEMtec GmbH – which is located in Berlin-Adlershof – started the construction of its new extension building as it looks to accommodate growth in its microelectronic and micro optical assembly businesses.
ASM continues to expand in Singapore ASM International officially unveiled its Singapore manufacturing facility and operations hub today, 28 March 2022, and announced the groundbreaking of a second manufacturing floor at the site.
From a distributors point of view – MEMPHIS Electronic Memory has become a commodity and therefore, the market segment is more volatile than other areas of the semiconductor industry. And like all players, MEMPHIS Electronic – a memory specialist distributor – had to find ways to secure business continuation.
Sensata breaks ground on Malaysian expansion The US sensor specialist has broken ground on a new Green Certified building in Malaysia, increasing its manufacturing floor space by 40,000 square feet, bringing the total manufacturing space to nearly 275,000 square feet.
ams OSRAM to sell its AMLS business to Plastic Omnium ams OSRAM has entered into an agreement to sell its AMLS (Automotive Lighting Systems GmbH) business to Plastic Omnium for EUR 65 million.
Aussie company to acquire US laser diode production facility Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited has reached agreement to acquire a commercial Silicon Valley laser diode production facility lease and manufacturing equipment for just USD 2.5 million.Load more news