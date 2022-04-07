© Acconeer

The initial potential value of the launch is estimated to USD 150,000 annually for Acconeer, based on forecasts from the manufacturer. The product will initially be launched on the Japanese market, a press release reads.

"We are very pleased to see one of the most well-known global consumer electronics brands - which put very strict requirements production quality and corporate maturity - use our sensors, and we look forward to seeing how the product will be received by the market in Japan and later also internationally," says Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer.