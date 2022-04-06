Factory Intelligence: Is Your SMT Factory Fully Optimized? Let’s Find Out!

A 100% smooth running operation is the objective of every SMT manufacturing factory. And while ideal, it’s not as simple as it seems. In order to achieve this, you need the right tool to give you the right info, right when you need it the most. We’ve heard too many times about pretty dashboards with meaningless data or dashboards that are so complicated that users spend too much time in configuration mode.