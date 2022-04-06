© Kioxia

With the new facility, Kioxia will be able to expand the production of its proprietary 3D flash memory BiCS FLASH at the Kitakami Plant, as previously reported by Evertiq. The company currently expects to complete the construction on Fab2 in 2023.

“As a leader in memory, this Fab2 facility will become Kioxia’s key manufacturing hub to produce our memory products at scale. We are planning to introduce automated in-facility transfers and advanced production control to make Fab2 a truly world-class smart fabrication facility,” says Nobuo Hayasaka, President and CEO, Kioxia, in a press release.

The CEO continues to state that Fab2 will be able to intelligently coordinate and optimise its production with Fab1 at Kitakami Plant as well as our fabs in the Yokkaichi Plant.

Kioxia previously disclosed to Evertiq, that the building area for Fab2 will be 31,000 square metres. However, the company chose not to answer questions regarding the capacity or staffing plans related to the expansion.