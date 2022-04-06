© Micron

Murphy brings with him 25 years of financial and operational leadership to the role and will oversee Micron’s financial strategy. Murphy will be joining Micron from wireless technologies company Qorvo, where he has been CFO since 2016.

“Mark is a seasoned executive with extensive public company CFO experience, and proven large-scale manufacturing expertise. He has a strong track record of driving financial performance at multiple well-established companies in the semiconductor industry,” says Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in a press release.

Murphy will report to Mehrotra and oversee Micron’s finance organisation, including all finance functions, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations. He will be responsible for driving capital allocation to optimize revenue growth, profitability and shareholder returns.

Prior to his tenure at Qorvo, Murphy held multiple finance and operations leadership positions in semiconductor and broader electronics markets, including CFO at Delphi Automotive, CFO at MEMC Electronic Materials, and president of the Electronics Materials division at Praxair.

“Memory and storage are essential to global economic growth. Micron’s leading technology across memory and storage uniquely position the company for success into the next decade,” says Murphy and continues. “I’m excited to leverage my experience to steer Micron’s financial growth in the coming years. I look forward to working with Sanjay and the leadership team to fulfill the company’s vision to transform how the world uses information to enrich life for all.”

With Murphy’s appointment, interim CFO Sumit Sadana will return full time to his long-standing role as chief business officer for the company.