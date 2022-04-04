© Memphis Electronic

As MEMPHIS' new sales manager, Lars Hansen will support existing accounts and focus on targeting new customers in the embedded and industrial markets.

“Although memory components have become somewhat a commodity, it is increasingly complex to design embedded solutions with the ever more dependencies and parameters that need to be considered,” said Marco Mezger, COO of MEMPHIS Electronic, in a press release. “This is where MEMPHIS comes in. With our expertise and in-depth know how our team can help manufacturers to find just the right memory components that meet their needs over the entire life cycle of their products. We’re excited to have Lars Hansen join our team to bring this expertise to more customers in Europe.”

Lars Hansen brings with him experience from sales roles in the semiconductor industry paired with technical knowledge in embedded design from his roles with NXP Semiconductors and Microchip Technology.

“While the Nordics traditionally have been known for the telecom industry, the region nurtured a healthy manufacturing industry as well as a substantial start-up scene focused on the development of high-end technology for the industrial and embedded markets,” says Lars Hansen in the press release. “I’m looking forward to helping manufacturers in the region to select, sample, qualify and deliver the memory solutions that best meet the individual requirements of the target application.”

MEMPHIS operates owned warehouses in Germany, Hong Kong and the United States which enables customers to become more independent of supply chain issues.