Presto Engineering's US-based assets now in Integra's hands
Integra Technologies has completed the purchase of Presto Engineering's US-based test assets.
The companies have been working together over the last few years at Integra's Silicon Valley facility to service customers in high-speed RF testing and reliability up to 67 GHz.
Recently, Presto has decided to focus its capital investments in test and back-end services on Europe and worldwide ASIC semiconductor services, giving Integra the opportunity to provide continuity of services to its US-based, test production customers. In doing so, Integra has purchased Presto's equipment, hired some of its staff and acquired Presto's US-based customers.
"We are experiencing a high demand for ASIC design as well as new product industrialization and ramp production in Europe," said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering, in a press release. "This move to focus our efforts and investments will enable us to support this growing customer demand."
"We are pleased to finalize this purchase from our partner, Presto," adds Brett Robinson, CEO of Integra. "The testers, customers and employees make a great addition to our facility in Silicon Valley.