The companies have been working together over the last few years at Integra's Silicon Valley facility to service customers in high-speed RF testing and reliability up to 67 GHz.

Recently, Presto has decided to focus its capital investments in test and back-end services on Europe and worldwide ASIC semiconductor services, giving Integra the opportunity to provide continuity of services to its US-based, test production customers. In doing so, Integra has purchased Presto's equipment, hired some of its staff and acquired Presto's US-based customers.

"We are experiencing a high demand for ASIC design as well as new product industrialization and ramp production in Europe," said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering, in a press release. "This move to focus our efforts and investments will enable us to support this growing customer demand."