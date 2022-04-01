© Samsung Business | April 01, 2022
Samsung’s Xian expansion goes live – full speed ahead
The South Korean semiconductor manufacturer recently completed the expansion of its second NAND flash plant in Xian, China and is now ready for full scale production.
The company completed the second phase of the expansion last moth after having completed the first phase at the end of last year, according to a report from Business Korea.
Since the beginning of March the plant has been running at full capacity, and according to the report the plant can now process 130,000 300mm wafers per month, which also means that Samsung’s overall NAND flash production at the Xian plant has increased to 250,000 wafers per month.
The Xian plants capacity makes up more than 40% of the South Korean company’s total NAND flash production. And according to the Shanxi Province authorities, the plant production makes up 10% of the world’s NAND flash production, the report continues.
Fujifilm's ready to supply the semiconductor industry with completed expansion FUJIFILM Electronic Materials USA, who supplies chemicals and materials for the semiconductor industry, has completed its USD 88 million expansion of its electronic materials facility in Mesa, Arizona.
PowerPhotonic expands – finds first US manufacturing site PowerPhotonic, a Scottish designer and manufacturer of wafer scale optics for advanced lasers and optical systems, is making a push across the Atlantic as the company expands into North America.
SK hynix's CEO is eying a potential acquisition of Arm The South Korean chip giant is reportedly reviewing the potential to acquire Arm through a consortium, following the British semiconductor company’s recent failed merger with Nvidia.
From a distributors point of view – Alantys Technology When the market experiences great change, whether that be due to structural changes in the landscape or due to world events, information becomes key; and having the ability to provide information – or rather market intelligence – becomes a lever for business success.
SEMIKRON and Danfoss Silicon Power join forces German manufacturer of power modules, SEMIKRON, is teaming up with Danish power module design and manufacturing company, Danfoss Silicon Power, to create a joint business specialised in power electronics and focusing on power semiconductor modules.
Murata completes its acquisition of Resonant The Japanese manufacturer of ceramic-based passive electronic component has completed its acquisition of RF filter design company Resonant.
CFO to leave Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics announces the departure of Christopher Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective 1 April, 2022.
Vyrian invests in Hentec/RPS systems Texas-based Vyrian Incorporated has purchased a Pulsar solderability test system and a Photon steam aging system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation.
AEMtec's expansion in Berlin-Adlershof stands ready Back in July 2020, AEMtec GmbH – which is located in Berlin-Adlershof – started the construction of its new extension building as it looks to accommodate growth in its microelectronic and micro optical assembly businesses.
ASM continues to expand in Singapore ASM International officially unveiled its Singapore manufacturing facility and operations hub today, 28 March 2022, and announced the groundbreaking of a second manufacturing floor at the site.
From a distributors point of view – MEMPHIS Electronic Memory has become a commodity and therefore, the market segment is more volatile than other areas of the semiconductor industry. And like all players, MEMPHIS Electronic – a memory specialist distributor – had to find ways to secure business continuation.
Sensata breaks ground on Malaysian expansion The US sensor specialist has broken ground on a new Green Certified building in Malaysia, increasing its manufacturing floor space by 40,000 square feet, bringing the total manufacturing space to nearly 275,000 square feet.
ams OSRAM to sell its AMLS business to Plastic Omnium ams OSRAM has entered into an agreement to sell its AMLS (Automotive Lighting Systems GmbH) business to Plastic Omnium for EUR 65 million.
Aussie company to acquire US laser diode production facility Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited has reached agreement to acquire a commercial Silicon Valley laser diode production facility lease and manufacturing equipment for just USD 2.5 million.
Nexperia officially opens its first R&D facility in the US Nexperia has officially launched its new design center in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas design center is the company's first research and development facility in North America and will focus on the development of analog signal conversion and power management ICs.
From a distributor’s point of view – Farnell Managing the current imbalance between the supply and demand of components has been difficult across the industry. Having the tools and strategies needed to help mitigate these challenges is ultimately what will allow companies to move passed them.
The impact of current market conditions on the mil/aero supply chain What are the long-term consequences and best practices to mitigate risk? The extent of the capacity issues in the semiconductor market first became clear as the world started to emerge from the worst effects of the pandemic 15 months ago. The Automotive market with its just-in-time, minimal stock, high volume demands were an early indication of the problems to come.
Doosan enters the semiconductor space via acqusition Doosan Corporation announces that it has decide to take over TESNA, a Korean semiconductor testing company, by acquiring all of the TESNA shares (38.7%) held by the company's largest shareholder, AI Tree Limited, for KRW 460 billion (EUR 343 million).
Renesas delays Naka fab's return pre-earthquake production Renesas says that it will longer than anticipate to bring back its Naka semiconductor fab to full speed following the earthquake that struck the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, Japan on March 16.
Kioxia to expand 3D flash memory capacity with new fab Memory specialist Kioxia says it will will start constructing a new fabrication facility (Fab2) at its Kitakami Plant in Iwate Prefecture, Japan in order to expand the of production of its 3D Flash memory BiCS FLASH.
Micron plans to have its US operations run on 100% renewable energy By the end of 2025, Micron plans to source 100% renewable energy for its U.S. operations. The company is looking to make this a reality via a new 40-MW solar project in partnership with Idaho Power.
SEMIFIVE acquires Analog Bits SEMIFIVE, a supplier of platform based SoC design, is expanding its custom silicon capabilities with the acquisition of California-based Analog Bits, a provider of low-power mixed-signal IP solutions.
Global fab equipment spending expected to hit $107B in 2022 The semiconductor industry's drive to expand and upgrade capacity is expected to push spending over USD 100 billion for first time, SEMI reports.
A new centre for flexible electronics to take shape in the UK Flexible electronics specialist PragmatIC Semiconductor has unveiled its plans for a new centre of excellence for flexible electronics design and manufacturing in the UK.
Omnetics nears completion of its new facility In less than a month the connector design and manufacturing company will be moving into its brand new facility – just a short distance from its current site in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Load more news