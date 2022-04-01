© Samsung

The company completed the second phase of the expansion last moth after having completed the first phase at the end of last year, according to a report from Business Korea.

Since the beginning of March the plant has been running at full capacity, and according to the report the plant can now process 130,000 300mm wafers per month, which also means that Samsung’s overall NAND flash production at the Xian plant has increased to 250,000 wafers per month.

The Xian plants capacity makes up more than 40% of the South Korean company’s total NAND flash production. And according to the Shanxi Province authorities, the plant production makes up 10% of the world’s NAND flash production, the report continues.