In January 2021, SkyWater took over operation of the Center for Neovation, a 200 mm semiconductor manufacturing facility in NeoCity, Osceola County to address emerging commercial and government agency needs for U.S.-sourced electronics, as previously reported by Evertiq.

ISO 9001:2015 is a widely recognised quality management standard and helps organisations to meet the expectations and needs of their customers. As part of the certification process, SkyWater Florida engaged in a rigorous audit of its business processes.