The new development building will be a part of Tokyo Electron in Kyushu, a manufacturing subsidiary. The company says that the as the shift towards a digital society gains momentum, the semiconductor market is only expected to grow further – and the company is gearing up to meet demand.

Progress in patterning technology has been driving innovations, fuelling the prospect of growth for products developed and manufactured by TEL in Kyushu. Construction of the new building will allow the company to handle many technology development projects in response to the expansion of the market and the diversification of technological needs.

Construction of the new building is set to start in spring 2023 ant TEL is aiming for completion in fall 2024. Once completed the new building will offer Tokyo Electron approximately 24,200 square metres of floor space. The company is investing about JPY 30 billion (EUR 221.2 million) in the three storey building which will focus on the development of semiconductor manufacturing equipment including coater/developers and surface preparation systems