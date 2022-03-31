© FUJIFILM Electronic Materials

The expansion has added 80,000 square feet to the existing facility. The expansion includes five new buildings to expand Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP), high-purity solvents and process chemicals manufacturing capacity, warehousing, R&D and quality control laboratories, office space, and bulk chemical handling and storage.

The investment has increased FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc.’s manufacturing capacity by 30%, and the company plans to add 120 new positions in chemistry, engineering, manufacturing, warehousing, and maintenance, by the end of 2024, a press release reads.

Following construction completion in 2021, the new manufacturing operations for CMP slurries and high-purity solvents were brought online in early 2022; these chemicals are used in Fujifilm’s CMP and Formulated Products (FP) business lines to make, clean, and polish semiconductor chips.

The new FP R&D lab operations began in February 2022, which includes new process tools and instrumentation to enable the development of next-gen materials for semiconductors in new consumer and electronic products. Bulk chemical storage and 40,000 square feet in warehouse space was added to support expanded manufacturing of CMP and FP products.

“These past two years have shown us just how vital semiconductor chips are to our daily lives. We are proud that we had the foresight to expand our operations here in Mesa to support our semiconductor manufacturing customers to enable the rapid advancement of our digital society,” says Dr. Brian O’Donnelly, president and CEO of FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc., and global vice president, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Division, in the press release.