The company’s US subsidiary has signed a long-term lease for manufacturing facilities in the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center, Sahuarita, Arizona, USA, a press release reads.

With the expansion of both its engineering and manufacturing footprint in the US, PowerPhotonic will be better positioned to support customers, particularly those in the defense sector, who require US based design and manufacturing.

“I am delighted to announce this very significant milestone for PowerPhotonic on our journey of rapid expansion into the US market. Our US customer base is keen to see PowerPhotonic establish a strong US presence and Southern Arizona is an excellent choice for an advanced optics company because of the strong optics community in the region,” says PowerPhotonic founder and CEO Roy McBride in the press release.

PowerPhotonic will add 20 high tech jobs in Sahuarita with a 5-year economic impact of USD 32 million. The company is hiring for optical design engineers, process engineers, machine operating technicians, product planners, inventory control, purchasing, shipping, according to a separate press release from the Arizona Commerce Authority