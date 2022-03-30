© SK Hynix

"We are reviewing possibly forming a consortium, together with strategic partners, to jointly acquire it," Park Jung-ho, vice chairman and CEO of SK hynix, told reporters after the company's annual shareholders meeting, Yonhap news agency reports.

The CEO added that he doesn’t believe that any single company could buy Arm.

Earlier in February it became official that Nvidia’s attempt to acquire Arm for USD 40 billion had failed due to regulatory challenges, as previously reported by Evertiq. The deal was set to become the largest semiconductor deal in history, had it gone through.

The Yonhap report continues to state that Park – who is also the CEO of SK Square – have made comments about wanting to buy Arm previously as well.

During SK Square's annual shareholders meeting he reportedly said that he wanted to acquire the company.

When contacted by Reuters SK hynix said that the CEO’s remarks referenced a “theoretical review as part of a response to a press query after SK Hynix’s annual shareholders meeting, and does not refer to a specific plan or any ongoing review.”